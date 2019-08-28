Immigration officer Edwin Morley was charged in the Magistrateâ€™s Court on Tuesday for conspiracy to commit fraud and fraud by false pretences.

Morley, 31, of Pinewood Gardens was arraigned along with 48-year-old Clive Schroeter of Lady Slipper Avenue.

According to police, the men allegedly obtained $2,000 from Jamal Forbes by false pretences.

Morley was also supposed to be arraigned for bribery. According to police, he allegedly accepted 2,000 as an inducement for preventing the deportation of Sandra Rose Nicolas and Jamilah Nicolas from the Bahamas.

However, Morleyâ€™s attorney said he was the one who was bribed and should not be charged. The Crown prosecutor said she will refer the matter back to the detectives.

Schroeter also awaited a status hearing of an extortion charge. Both men pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Their lawyers said their clients did not know each co-defendant until they were in police custody.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt asked that the matter be resolved in court on September 2.

Morley and Schroeter were denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of correction.

