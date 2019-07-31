Although the Stop Disney online petition garnered more than 33,000 signatures, Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar said the government has made its decision concerning Disney’s development of a cruise port at Lighthouse Point.

Minister D’Aguilar minced no words when he stressed that Disney’s multi-million dollar South Eleuthera project at Lighthouse Point will be pushed ahead.

“I think that Disney is, like I said before, a stellar company that is world renowned for its reputation on the environment, on employment matters and on labour issues,” the tourism minister said.

“They’ve given us a commitment that they are going to keep it low density. They are very mindful of the environment.

“This is Disney after all. They are not prepared to jeopardize their incredible reputation over a project like this and so we are very confident that if there is one company that could develop this property and do it with the environment in mind and being sensitive to environmental matters, Disney is that company.”

When asked if he is concerned about the petition, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis told The Bahama Journal he has yet to actually see it.

The online petition was launched on July 15when local environmentalists partnered with the New York based environment group Waterkeepers Alliance.

Waterkeepers Alliance Executive Director Marc Yaggi recently called on Disney to do more than just go through a minimal government process in The Bahamas.

Disney, however, insisted it’s only moving forward with its plans if the company can do so in an environmentally responsible manner.

Disney plans to construct a $400 million cruise port and entertainment facility at Lighthouse Point.

