Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield confirmed on Monday that the government will support the Haitian Commission of Inquiry into the alleged corruption at the Haitian embassy.

Henfield was informed by Haiti that a team of three is expected to carry out the probe.

“On Friday past, I received a phone call from the Haitian Minister of Foreign Affairs Edmond Bocchit, who indicated to me that he wanted to send a team to the Bahamas to look into allegations reported in one of our local papers,” Mr. Henfield said.

Reports surfaced of corruption involving Haitian diplomats on July 25. The Haitian commission announced the investigation this past weekend, but the minister is unaware if the investigation has actually started.

Henfield received a diplomatic note by the minister on Monday, but is not certain if the team has arrived.

The probe will consist of interviewing employees at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other Bahamian authorities.

Henfield noted that as a CARICOM country, the Bahamas will assist on the request of Haiti, but will be careful how it proceeds before the court.

