By Arianna Neely

Journal Staff Writer

This week, the media got a first-hand look at the Royal Caribbean beach club development. The

17-acre beach club on the western end of Paradise Island is set to open its doors to Royal

Caribbean cruise ship passengers and the Bahamian public in December this year.

President of Royal Caribbean Group Bahamas, Philip Simon spoke about the amenities the beach

club will be offering saying, “we’ve got everything that you can possibly imagine…we’ll have

the entertainment, we will have cabanas, musicians, bands, deejays, and water activities.”

According to Jay Schneider, Royal Caribbean chief product innovation officer, highlighted that

in 2017 when they started the project, they had brought one million passengers. As of this year

Royal Caribbean has brought in three and a half million passengers via cruise ship.

Schnieder also addressed Royal Caribbean’s ship Utopia of the Seas, which was launched in 2024.

This ship’s route focuses on Bahamian islands, visiting Coco Cay and New Providence. He

described the new Utopia as a “smashing success.”

The project will benefit tourists by providing more activities in the Bahamas, as well as uplift the

Bahamian economy, in more ways than one.

Royal Caribbean promises that one percent of the gross profits made from the beach club will be

repurposed and invested in the revitalization of Downtown Nassau.

Additionally, the project promises to fill all vacant positions with Bahamians and partner with

Bahamian entrepreneurs and businesses.

Royal Caribbean has hired and contracted Bahamian companies to execute the construction of

the Royal Beach Club.

Pest control, laundry, food and beverage elements and other vacancies will be filled also with

Bahamian companies. Philip Simon also highlighted on employment opportunities as the beach

club will hire 100% all Bahamian employees for the operations.