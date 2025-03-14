BY CLEMIA NEELY

Journal Staff Writer

Senator Reuben Rahming, Member of Parliament for the Free National Movement,

addressed concerns over the government’s expenditure and the issue of financial

wastage as he made his contribution to the mid-year budget.

He referred specifically to funding for hospitals in Grand Bahama and New

Providence given under the previous FNM administration. “So then why was it that

in the budget, the contract signed under the former administration for $90 million

was actually halted by this administration, and now $75 million is being borrowed

from the CIBC for construction of hospitals in Grand Bahama and repair to the

Princess Margaret Hospital?” he questions. “And we had basically at the same time

$90 million allotted, and that was also for upgrades and repair and expansion to the

Rand and work to be done on the Princess Margaret Hospital, which was stopped,

reviewed, and cancelled.”

Senator Rahming mentions that $15 million is now being spent on poultry

production, yet operations are not as sufficient as they had been in the past. He

claimed that two years ago, The Bahamas was at a point where it was not only self

sufficient in the poultry production, but it had the capacity to service the

Caribbean. He argues that we’ve always had the ability to meet that standard,

however, now the government is struggling to meet those standards.

He also claimed “the Bahamian people still find themselves wondering at the end

of the day, why is it that we seemingly now need an extra half a billion dollars?

And how does that impact projection?

“We know well that government revenues come in spurts. So sometimes the

rejection, most of the revenue may come in the latter half of a year. Especially as it

relates to certain taxation items, etc. And so, people are wondering what’s

happening with the monies.”

Senator Rahming strongly urges the government to put an end to cost overruns and

wastage happening in our country. The mid-year budget was passed in the Senate

Wednesday night.