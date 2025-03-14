BY CLEMIA NEELY
Journal Staff Writer
Senator Reuben Rahming, Member of Parliament for the Free National Movement,
addressed concerns over the government’s expenditure and the issue of financial
wastage as he made his contribution to the mid-year budget.
He referred specifically to funding for hospitals in Grand Bahama and New
Providence given under the previous FNM administration. “So then why was it that
in the budget, the contract signed under the former administration for $90 million
was actually halted by this administration, and now $75 million is being borrowed
from the CIBC for construction of hospitals in Grand Bahama and repair to the
Princess Margaret Hospital?” he questions. “And we had basically at the same time
$90 million allotted, and that was also for upgrades and repair and expansion to the
Rand and work to be done on the Princess Margaret Hospital, which was stopped,
reviewed, and cancelled.”
Senator Rahming mentions that $15 million is now being spent on poultry
production, yet operations are not as sufficient as they had been in the past. He
claimed that two years ago, The Bahamas was at a point where it was not only self
sufficient in the poultry production, but it had the capacity to service the
Caribbean. He argues that we’ve always had the ability to meet that standard,
however, now the government is struggling to meet those standards.
He also claimed “the Bahamian people still find themselves wondering at the end
of the day, why is it that we seemingly now need an extra half a billion dollars?
And how does that impact projection?
“We know well that government revenues come in spurts. So sometimes the
rejection, most of the revenue may come in the latter half of a year. Especially as it
relates to certain taxation items, etc. And so, people are wondering what’s
happening with the monies.”
Senator Rahming strongly urges the government to put an end to cost overruns and
wastage happening in our country. The mid-year budget was passed in the Senate
Wednesday night.