There are a number of immigrants in the United States of America who are under

crushing fear. They have been thrust in the shadows and are nervously awaiting the

knock on the door from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The ICE officers have been targeting undocumented immigrants in the homes and

workplaces since the return to office of President Donald Trump.

While each country must protect their border and control legal and illegal immigration,

we expect the United States to have a sense of gratitude for the tremendous

contributions immigrants have made to America. Many of the people being arrested are

those who have been harvesting the food and cleaning America. Afterall, Trump’s

father was an immigrant from Germany. But Mr. Trump is not interested in searching

for and arresting undocumented immigrants from Europe. His policy seems only

intended for people from Central-South America, the Caribbean and Africa. Even the

Asians are getting a slide.

This is racist and the height of ingratitude. The United States of America could not be

what it has become without immigrant labour.

The economy of South Florida, especially Miami could not be what it has become

without the labour of Bahamian immigrants who settled there more than a hundred

years ago. Many Bahamians worked on the project building the rails in South Florida

and later on “The Contract”, picking fruits in fields from Florida to Minnesota. In fact, the

Charter to establish the City there was signed by Bahamians. That is why people like

the late Doctor Cleveland Eneas and the late Sir Randol Fawkes often joked,

“Bahamians believe they have a constitutional right to visit Miami.”

The vast number of Bahamians do not want to live in the United States, as they feel

better and thrive economically at home.

Perhaps Mr. Trump can do himself a service by listening to the last speech delivered in

1989 by former President Ronald Reagan on Immigration.

He said the Statue of Liberty in New York is a beacon of freedom and opportunity that

draws the people of the world.

Reagan said: “anyone from any country of the Earth can come to the United States and

be an American. The torch of Lady Liberty symbolizes our freedom and represents our

liberty. It is that lady who gives us our great and special place in the world. For it’s the

great life force of each generation of new Americans that guarantees that America’s

triumph shall continue unsurpassed into the next century and beyond.”

Commenting on President Trump’s Executive Orders and the Caribbean recently,

Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of

American States, Sir Ronald Sanders wrote: “an Executive Order is not a law. Nor are

the proclamations and memoranda that often accompany them. These directives outline

how the president expects U.S. government officials to implement policies and

administer federal operations. Importantly, EOs can be challenged in court if they are

deemed unconstitutional or in conflict with existing laws.

One of them has already been challenged in the courts by attorneys general of 22

states and the American Civil Liberties Union. This is the EO titled “Protecting the

Meaning and Value of American Citizenship.” It seeks to end “birthright citizenship” for

children born in the U.S. to parents who are neither citizens nor lawful permanent

residents.

This directly challenges the long-standing interpretation of the 14th Amendment to the

U.S. Constitution, which affirms: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States,

and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State

wherein they reside.”

For many years, this amendment to the Constitution has encouraged some expectant

mothers to travel to the U.S. to give birth, ensuring their children gain U.S. citizenship

automatically.

This EO cannot retroactively strip citizenship from those already born in the U.S., even if

their parents were undocumented at the time. However, if the courts uphold the EO,

future children born to non-immigrant visa holders – such as visitors overstaying their

permitted time – will not qualify for U.S. citizenship.

Until a court decision is made, Caribbean nationals, particularly pregnant women,

should expect stricter scrutiny when entering the U.S. Immigration officials are likely to

examine the purpose of travel more closely, and denial of entry may occur if they

suspect an intention to give birth in the country.

It is widely known that some nationals from Latin America, the Caribbean, and other

regions choose to have their children born in the U.S., hoping this will enable them, as

parents, to apply successfully for permanent residency or citizenship.

However, this expectation has no basis in law. While the child born in the U.S. is entitled

to citizenship under the present arrangements, its parents, who are in the U.S. illegally,

have no attendant rights. Just after his election in November 2024, Trump made it clear

that he “has no wish to break up families.” Therefore, unless provision is made for the

children’s protection, they would have to leave with their parents.

Now, throughout the U.S., undocumented migrants are deeply troubled. Anecdotal

evidence suggests that many are hiding from Homeland Security Task Forces, which, under another EO, “Protecting the American People Against Invasion,” have been

ordered to find and deport all inadmissible and removable aliens.

There is not much that the governments of Latin American and Caribbean countries can

do about the deportation of their nationals who are in the U.S. illegally. It is the

sovereign right of the U.S., and every other nation, to craft and implement their

immigration policies. Indeed, many Latin American and Caribbean countries also have

policies of deporting illegal migrants, except when, in accordance with international

humanitarian laws, refugee status is granted in special circumstances.

The governments of some countries, such as Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Honduras,

have declared that they will not accept deportees. But that position is most unlikely to be

adopted by the majority of the English-speaking nations of the Caribbean Community

(CARICOM), whose societal character and principles would not permit them to turn their

backs on their own.

To be sure, with the exception of Haiti, the numbers of illegal migrants in the U.S. from

CARICOM countries are not as large as those from other regions. Nonetheless,

absorbing large numbers of deportees suddenly can have a disrupting effect on the

social services of CARICOM governments, particularly in relation to healthcare and

education. The additional strain could exacerbate unemployment and, potentially,

contribute to a rise in crime rates.

These are all factors that will have to be monitored closely, and appropriate

representation made to the US government if the problems become unmanageable.

The relationship between the United States and the Caribbean remains crucial. The US

enjoys a significant balance of trade surplus with CARICOM countries, amounting to

$7.45 billion in 2023, while its aid to the region constitutes less than 0.1 percent of its

total aid budget. Notably, 90 percent of this assistance is directed to Haiti, driven by

U.S. concerns over refugees, organized crime, and gangs.

With the exception of Haiti, CARICOM countries place no financial burden on the United

States. Instead, they have proven to be steadfast partners, offering a favourable

environment for U.S. businesses, enabling the unrestricted repatriation of profits, and

serving as a cherished second home for many Americans. These deeply rooted,

mutually beneficial ties highlight the importance of continued cooperation, meaningful

dialogue, and strengthened understanding to advance our shared interests, including on

the movement of migrants and its consequences.”