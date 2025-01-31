By Gerrino J. Saunders

Journal Staff Writer

This week the management and staff of the Jones Communications Network (JCN)

and a special committee of the civil society and person of the year awards honored

newly appointed Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles, as the JCN Person of

The Year for 2024 during a celebration at JCN’s headquarters at #83 University

Drive on Monday afternoon.

It is an award issued for more than 20 years to Bahamians who has used head,

heart and hands to promote the common good for the overall growth and

development of The Bahamas. JCN’s Chief Executive Officer Kimaley Jones made

the announcement in December 2024.

She said, “the historic appointment of Ms. Knowles as Commissioner of Police is

groundbreaking as she becomes the first female to head the Royal Bahamas Police

Force (RBPF).

Ms. Jones congratulated Commissioner Knowles on her high level of personal

integrity, hard work and excellence in the performance of her duties since

becoming a police officer.

She said, “we have come to recognize a woman who like the biblical Deborah has

displayed great strength of character and warmth of heart; a heart for the people, a

heart for community, a heart for the organization she now leads and a deep love of

her country.

“Shanta Knowles has made history; we are confident she will make us proud.

Indeed she has made The Bahamas a safer place by her examples of diligence,

loyalty and integrity in the execution of her duties on the RBPF.

“We believe our civil society will improve for the better when future generations

of Bahamians emulate people like our honourees, and as we strive for excellence in

all that we do and work together as a people united in a common good for the

continued development of this nation,” said Ms. Jones.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, KC, praised Commissioner Knowles

for the work she did as a Public Prosecutor, before going on to introduce Prime

Minister Philip Davis.

“This afternoon I bring brief remarks about a police woman whose journey started

when my journey started in the law in 1990. Over those three and a half decades I

have had the ability to test her in our various arenas,” he said.

“I found her then and working with her now I find her to be what I describe as

quietly competent; you see she was one of the few police officers who I was unable

to shake in cross examination. She displayed an even temper, she displayed

knowledge of the subject matter, and more over, she displayed fairness,” said

Munroe.

While acknowledging that the choice for Commissioner of Police is not that of the

Minister of National Security, he is pleased to say to the Prime Minister that he

could not be “more pleased” with his choice as Commissioner Knowles who has

demonstrated a great ability to lead.

Mr. Munroe said, “coming at a time that she does Commissioner Knowles

demonstrates that she intends to run her administration leading from the front.

“The motto of this year’s church services in New Providence and Grand Bahama

on the weekend was renewing courage integrity and loyalty indicates that

Commissioner Knowles acknowledges that those qualities exist in the RBPF,

because you cannot renew what you do not have. And it is noteworthy in the

ethics training the RBPF began from the head with the Commissioner and the

senior executive leadership team,” said Munroe.

Prime Minister Philip Davis praised Commissioner Knowles for her hard work,

dedication and commitment to serving the nation so selflessly. He said it was

important for him to attend the ceremony to celebrate an extraordinary person in

Commissioner Knowles who has made him and many others “incredibly proud.”

He said, “today we honour her remarkable journey and reflect on the values that

make her story so inspiring to us all.”

Mr. Davis reminded that despite growing up in a small community like he did on

Cat Island and Commissioner Knowles did in Rock Sound, Eleuthera where life is

simple and resources limited does not have to define where you finish in life as his

grandmother taught him that faith hard work and humility will take you places you

never could imagine.

“Commissioner Knowles’ journey reflects that same truth, reminding us what is

possible when determination and opportunity meet,” he said.

In 1990 Commissioner Knowles left Eleuthera to join the police college, and over

the years she climbed the ranks. In her more than 33 years of service on the RBPF

she became the first female to command the Criminal Investigations Department

(CID).

She has held leadership roles in the Family Island Districts of Exuma and

Eleuthera, the national crime prevention office, human resources department and

served as Commandant of the police reserves.

Her most recent posting was Commander of Grand Bahama and the Northern

Bahamas.

Prime Minister Davis said, “there is a moment in her career that stands out to me.

When the former Commissioner asked the senior officers who were ready to take

on the challenging roll of leading The Northern Bahamas, only Shanta stepped

forward. She didn’t hesitate, she answered the call because that’s the kind of

leader she is; someone who embraces responsibility and leads with courage and

confidence, who does not run away from responsibility but towards it.

“That leadership has been defined in her commitment to serving others; she has

dedicated her career to fighting for justice, helping victims of crime and

strengthening communities across The Bahamas. She is more than a leader she is a

role model for every young Bahamian girls who dares to dream for a future filled

with possibilities,” said Prime Minister Davis.

The Prime Minister also thanked JCN for consistently providing the person of the

year awards as a platform for celebrating Bahamian greatness, excellence and

nation builders.

The woman of the hour, Commissioner Knowles was supported by her mother

Felice Knowles, her sisters Lorraine and Tia Knowles and two of her nephews, in

addition to her RBPF executive leadership team including Deputy Commissioner

of Police Kirkwood Andrews a 1990 graduate of CH Reeves Secondary High

School and Deputy Commissioner of Police Anthony ‘Cops’ Rolle who has done

tremendous work in Urban Renewal.

She thanked JCN for the honour and creating a platform to recognize and highlight

people within the community who are committed to service leadership and

integrity.

She said, “I am deeply humbled yet ecstatically motivated to be chosen for such an

esteemed award. And therefore, I receive this award not just for myself but on

behalf of the many unsung heroes out there within the community who serve

tirelessly with dignity due diligence and professionalism for the betterment of our

nation.”

Commissioner Knowles said the moment was particularly special as the country

reflects on the tremendous strides women have made not only in The Bahamas but

in leadership capacities across the globe.

She said, “women have shattered the glass ceilings commanding respect in rolls

traditionally reserved for men, showing resilience grit and innovation.

“For us in the RBPF this legacy began in 1964 when women were allowed to join

the organization. Imagine the courage of those trailblazing women who dared to

enter an environment that was not designed for them, but they paved the way for

future generations; and today we honour their courage as we continue to break

barriers and redefine what It means to lead,” said Commissioner Knowles.

Continuing She said, “I am elated to be a catalyst for women in leadership, we

have successfully come full circle by efficiently closing the gap within the force as

my historic appointment as Commissioner of Police.

“To that end, I take my duties as the first female Commissioner of Police very

seriously, and I am privileged to serve my country in creating safer communities.

“My rise to this position has been defined by 34 years of hard work, challenges,

growth and an unwavering commitment to duty, from my early days in uniform to

the many nights spent strategizing for the safety of our citizens, to every step

especially those taken in our Family Islands has been a testament to the power of

perseverance.

“As I navigate this new mantle of leadership I promise to work even harder than

before to keep The Bahamas safe, yet I cannot do it alone. Therefore, I would be

remiss if I didn’t emphasize how grateful I am for the support of the incredible

men and women of the RBPF, our partnering organizations, and the general

public,” she said.