Police are investigation an alleged drowning on Sunday which has left a man dead.

According to police, shortly after 3 p.m., a group of persons were swimming at Jaws Beach, in the western district of New Providence, when they noticed a man who appeared unresponsive, floating in the water.

The man was pulled from the water and CPR rendered until paramedics arrived.

However, police said the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigations are ongoing.