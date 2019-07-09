Investigation into the deadly July 4 helicopter crash has been turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in the United States, according to the Air Accident Investigation Department (AAID).

Moving forward, AAID, which delegated NTSB, said all questions and concerns should be directed to the NTSB, as further updates will be given by that board.

AAID announced that Timothy Monville is now the investigator in charge.

The helicopterâ€™s flight and data recorders, black box, were also handed over to the NTSB in Washington D.C. for analysis.

According to AAID, investigators were on site documenting wreckage to determine if the complete craft was recovered.

The helicopter crashed in waters off Grand Cay, Abaco with seven passengers onboard.

All seven passengers lost their lives.

One of the passengers was 60-year-old Christopher Cline, a billionaire coal magnate from West Virginia.

Twenty-two-year-old Kameron Cline was his daughter and the other young women were her friends.

The bodies of the victims were brought to New Providence on Friday.

According to police, the helicopter took off from Big Grand Cay around 2 a.m. en route to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The missing helicopter was reported to police around 2:53 p.m. on July 4 after it did not arrive at its destination.

Police and residents of Grand Cay later discovered the aircraft overturned in 16 feet of water.

