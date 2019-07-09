The Bahamas is about to celebrate its 46th birthday, but it’s more like a funeral, according to Ruby-Ann Darling, who said the independence atmosphere is like a “graveyard” as many Bahamians are not showing excitement and patriotism for their country.

“I was bemoaning the fact that the country is desolate,” Darling, the first woman to register to vote in The Bahamas in 1962, told The Bahama Journal.

“I had my cousin driving along with me and I said oh my God, ‘Look at this nation, no flags, no semblance that independence is just a day away.’

“I passed by the big mall, not a flag. I went up the Eastern Road, nothing. It is like a graveyard with no flowers to remember those that were here and I am very sad.”

Darling added that she is also sad because there seems to be no love for country.

“It’s filthy. People don’t care. Anybody can come and do what they want to do. It’s just a very sad state of affairs,” Darling said.

“See it is the love of God, love of brotherhood, love of your country that God has given me. I don’t see no love of God here. It’s gone. I don’t see any love of the brotherhood and I see no love of country.”

Since there seems to be no love, Darling believes the nation needs more prayer.

“It’s time for the country to come down in sack cloth and ashes as we approach 46 years,” Darling said. “Psalm 46 says, ‘God is our refuge and strength and a very present help in time of trouble.’ And I pray that God will have mercy on us.”

Since 1973, Darling said she noticed the patriotic changes of Bahamians during independence over the years.

She recalled the many cars that would fly Bahamian flags on the days leading up to independence.

But as she drove around New Providence during this independence season, it was not the same.

“I think in all of my driving around, I think I saw about the most, three cars,” Darling said, adding that when she drove on Balfour Avenue and Ida Street, there was a car beautifully decorated for independence that captured her attention.

“They really went out the way and I say, ‘congratulations’ to that person there on Ida Street and Balfour Avenue that really went out of their way. It’s an elaborate display of the flag and flowers to match the colours of the flag. But other than that, I don’t see anything.”

The Bahamas became and independent nation on July 10, 1973.

