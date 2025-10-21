By Gerrino J. Saunders

Bahama Journal News Editor

This week Prime Minister Philip Davis was compelled to give a National Address

to share details about the salary review process after a meeting with labour leaders

on National Heroes Day (Monday) ended abruptly reportedly due to disrespect by

the labour leaders toward the Prime Minister. Hours later, Bahamas National

Alliance of Trade Union Congress (BNAUTC) president Belinda Johnson

threatened action which took form in protests in Parliament Square on Wednesday.

This was the second time, public service workers and educators at the behest of

their respective union leaders protested outside the House of Assembly. When

parliamentarians returned to the House of Assembly from the summer break on

October 8 th they were met with protesters from The Bahamas Public Service Union

(BPSU) and the BNATUC who were angered over a delay in the payment of funds

promised by the government in the September pay period following salary reviews

for various public service workers.

The government announced that due to a number of factors including

administrative processes those payments would not be made until December

retroactive to September. However union members did not take the news well,

claiming that many of them do not know who is included in the salary review and

exactly how much money they can expect to receive.

In an effort to address their concerns and questions, Prime Minister Philip Davis

agreed to meet with the two union leaders including BPSU President Kimsley

Ferguson and BUT President Belinda Wilson and their team. The brief meeting

ended with an agreement to meet again on Tuesday.

However, later in the day on Monday both union leaders made it clear that if the

Prime Minister did not meet their demands during the Tuesday meeting they would

instruct their members to engage in a national strike. Those demands included

information on which public service workers were included in the salary review,

exactly how much money they could expect to receive and when. Union leaders,

however, demanded the funds be made available in the October pay period.

Those comments did not sit well with the Prime Minister who released a statement

informing the unions and the general public that he would not meet with them on

Tuesday.

In a written statement Mr. Davis explained that he would instead speak directly to

the Bahamian people about matters concerning public officers.

In his national address Mr. Davis called for cooler heads to prevail and asked the

leaders of the two umbrella unions to recommit to respectful and meaningful

dialogue regarding the national public service salary review.

The Prime Minister first explained why he called off Tuesday’s meeting.

“Yesterday (Monday) I met with The Bahamas Union of Teachers and other public

service unions to discuss the national salary review a process my government

initiated to ensure every public servant is paid fairly for the work they do. We

reviewed the findings exchanged ideas and agreed to meet again at 1pm today

(Tuesday) to continue our discussions.

“Now while we were still at the table one of the union leaders made a public threat

to call a national strike if I did not agree to the terms being demanded. Now I

understand emotions, I understand frustration people want results, but when both

sides are still talking the respectful thing to do is to finish the conversation. So

instead of continuing in that kind of dynamics I decided to speak directly to you

the Bahamian people because I don’t need a middle man to tell you where we

stand,” said the Prime Minister.

The prime minister noted that while the current public service salary review does

not include every category of public servants, he same methodology would be used

to ensure increases are extended across the public wider service including teachers.

He explained the reason for the delay in payments from September to December

for thousands of public service workers included in the review.

“The delay was not a cash flow problem it was an administrative process,” he said,

“Making sure new salary adjustments for more than 15,000 public officers were

accurate fair and done right the first time. I’m satisfied that we have resolved

issues and I want to reassure every public servant that you will be paid before

Christmas. The union leaders have to do their jobs and represent their members,

but I have to do mine and represent all Bahamians. My responsibility is not only to

one group but every citizen who depends on a string stable country.”

The Prime Minister says his government will make those payments as promised

before Christmas noting that the Ministry of Finance and the Treasury have been

working to ensure this, and that he is satisfied that they are on course to deliver.

The Prime Minister also reminded that the industrial agreements between the

government and the two unions remain in place, and the government will continue

to honour them. And as some of the agreements approach renewal, when it is time

to renegotiate they will do so with respect, transparency, and a commitment to the

long-term wellbeing of workers and their families.

Mr. Davis said the government has no grievance with the unions, and that grand

standing by the unions does not change the fact the government is paying workers

as promised but urged public service workers not to be used as pawns.

As for the union leaders he said progress comes from partnership not

confrontation. He made a plea for union leaders to change their approach.

He said, “I believe discussions work best when there is mutual respect and trust

and I am open to any conversation held in good faith, but I will not take part in any

process when dark clouds of threats hang over the table. I don’t believe in shouting

matches or grand standing. Cussing and carrying on don’t work for Brave.”

“We are adults and we should act like it. Real progress happens when grown men

and women sit down listen and reason with each other, that’s how we build

solutions that last. That is what I am asking for tonight, a recommitment to

partnership. I will not sit in any room where respect is not mutual and shouting is

the only tool on the table.”

The Prime Minister said he realizes that progress is still needed for some category

of workers and his government is continuously reviewing those cases.

Mrs. Wilson blames the dilemma on government employees who she says are not

following the directives of the Prime Minister, and according to her chief among

them is the Financial Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Simone Wilson.

Mrs. Wilson implored the Prime Minister to “lead and make heads roll” where his

decisions and instructions are not carried out.

Mrs. Wilson reportedly said on Wednesday that the unions are prepared to return to

the negotiating table with the government once they can get answers to questions

they have been asking since May including which public servants by name are

included in the salary review, exactly how much money they are getting and when

will they be getting it.

The Office of The Prime Minister welcomes the unions to return to the negotiating

table, but there has been no indication as to exactly when those talks will continue.