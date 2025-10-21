By Gerrino J. Saunders

Bahama Journal News Editor

Prime Minister Philip Davis led debate on the Data Protection Bill 2025 on

Wednesday noting that the new legislation is meant to protect the personal data of

Bahamian citizens when doing business, using technology or any sort of action that

requires personal information and biometric data.

The need for data protection is driven by the rapid evolution of technology,

particularly artificial intelligence and big data as well as the increasing importance

of the digital economy. Governments worldwide including The Bahamas are

responding with updated legislation.

The laws that currently govern data protection in The Bahamas were passed in

2003 and are outdated.

Mr. Davis said it is critical that we stay up to date when it comes to data protection

and said government agencies must lead the way.

He said, “For nations that master the responsible use of data, the rewards are

immense. Economic growth, educational advancement, faster government services,

more robust research, and smarter use of resources all require the effective and

responsible use of data. But for nations that fail to responsibly and effectively

protect their data, the consequences are equally profound. Identity theft, financial

fraud, espionage, erosion of trust, and exploitation abound.”

“This is what is at stake when we talk about data protection in the 21st century. If

we are to remain competitive, we must embrace digital transformation and the

world of big data. We live in an era where you either lead the way or you will end

up being led. This Bill ensures that The Bahamas will lead.”

The Prime Minister said, the inevitable provision of data by every citizen of this

country makes data protection critically important and that those who have had

personal data compromised are aware of how disruptive it can be to their lives. The

process of making police reports, replacing IDs and credit cards, or even waiting

for money to be returned to bank accounts is beyond inconvenient.

And when data is compromised at an even larger scale, it can threaten major

corporations and governments, so he said it is “obviously in the best interest of

everyone living or doing business in The Bahamas to have the best possible data

protection framework in place.”

According to the prime minister, the bill also provides for penalties for those found

to be guilty of abusing or using people’s personal data illegally.

He said, “This Bill provides for enforcement, with meaningful penalties for

violations, including fines and imprisonment for serious breaches.”

The Prime Minister noted that the new bill gives powerful rights to individuals

when it comes to how their personal information is used both locally and

internationally.

He said, “This Bill is built on core principles that govern all data handling,

including lawfulness, fairness, and transparency in how data is collected. Purpose

limitations apply, which means ensuring data is used only for the reasons given;

data minimisation standards are in place, which means collecting only what is

necessary; and modern data accuracy, storage limitations, and security standards

are also being introduced.

“For data to be lawfully collected and processed, it must meet one of a number of

lawful conditions, including consent, contract necessity, legal obligation, the

protection of vital interests, being a necessity of a public body or public interest

function, being necessary for the protection of fundamental rights or the

administration of justice, or other areas where the processing of data is deemed

necessary and justifiable.”

The Data Protection Bill also grants powerful rights to individuals. Under this Bill,

individuals have the right to know what information is being held and how it is

used.

Individuals will also have the right to correct inaccurate information, as well as the

right to have data erased when it is no longer needed.

The Bill includes the right to restrict or object to certain uses, the right to stop

processing that causes harm, the right to seek compensation when data is

mishandled, and the right to file complaints with an independent regulator.

Special protection applies to sensitive personal data, such as information about

race or ethnicity, political views, religious beliefs, trade union membership, genetic

or biometric identifiers, sexual orientation, health records, financial information,

and criminal history. This information can only be processed under strict

conditions.

To oversee the implementation and enforcement of this new data protection

regime, this Bill strengthens the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner. This

office will be properly resourced, staffed, and empowered to do its job.

Mr. Davis noted that the Data Protection Bill reflects the outcome of broad public

consultations and meaningful engagement with key stakeholders, including the

Chamber of Commerce and the Bar Association and that it was guided by the

Office of the Data Commissioner along with consideration to additional

submissions and recommendations that came in after the Bill was first laid.