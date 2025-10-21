The torrential rains throughout The Bahamas over the last month that left homes under

water and vehicles destroyed should convince all and singular that Climate Change is real.

For several decades respected scientists and scholars from the most institutions around

the world travelled to many COP meetings to come up with solutions to this major challenge

for mankind. The Paris agreement was signed and other meetings were held over the last

decade around the globe to arrive at an action plan to reduce carbon emissions.

The Bahamas and other nations in the Caribbean face high climate vulnerability. The World

Development Report 2025 highlights the role of building codes, energy efficiency standards,

and resilient infrastructure norms in reducing disaster risk.

While the United States government played an active role in Conference of the Parties

(COP ) meetings and pledged to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, there has been an

absolute reversal in that policy with the re-election of President Donald Trump who

obviously does not believe in the science. Speaking during the General Assembly of the

United States Nations recently he called Climate Change “a hoax.”

Some delegates in that meeting with especially from the Caribbean and islands in the

Pacific are flabbergasted by this irresponsible statement.

Despite decades of of scientific research on climate change, its causes and effects on the

planet, Trump called it “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world, in my opinion.

“All of these predictions made by the United Nations and many others, often for bad

reasons, were wrong. They were made by stupid people that have cost their countries

fortunes and given those same countries no chance for success.”

Trump told the audience, “if you don’t get away from this green scam, your country is

going to fail.”

Well, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which is

heavily financed by the U.S obviously disagrees with Trump. In its World Economic Outlook

for the Caribbean released this week, the IMF said: “Climate change is a present and

recurring reality for the Caribbean region. For small, open economies with limited fiscal

space and high debt burdens, climate shocks threaten hard-won development gains and

complicate the task of maintaining stability while building resilience. For these reasons,

climate remains macro-critical and central to the Fund’s mandate.”

Additionally, The World Bank Group delivered a record $50.8 billion in climate finance in

fiscal year 2025 which covers July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025- supporting efforts to end

poverty on a livable planet, and investing in cleaner energy, more resilient communities, and

stronger economies. This represents an over $6 billion increase in climate finance compared

to the previous year.

The Bank’s Climate Action Plan 2021-2026 is currently in its fifth year of implementation.

Over this period, the plan has aimed to deliver sustainable development while tackling the

climate crisis and protecting nature. The World Bank has made significant progress in

implementing the plan, delivering 34 percent of in climate co-benefits since 2021.

Adaptation finance hit a record $17.7 billion in Fiscal Year 25 and $65 billion over the

period of the plan.

The Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Philip Davis has been a leading advocate around the

world for Climate Action and Climate Justice. Despite what President Trump said at the UN,

as the Bahamian saying goes, “only he who feels it knows it.”

Thousands of Bahamian are still recovering from the distress of flooding which took place

in New Providence and other islands across the Bahamas in the last few weeks.

Torrential rains caused destruction in many homes as roofs were compromised, and

furniture and other materials were thrown away after being destroyed.

In many low lying communities, vehicles were damaged and made inoperable.

It is believed that residents suffered in most cases tens of thousands of dollars of losses.

The government is now hard pressed in dealing with scores of people who are looking for

some financial assistance.

While there has not been a major hurricane since Dorian in 2019, the traumatic

experiences of that storm is still being felt. The heavy rains in recent weeks made more

Bahamians convinced that scientists are accurate on the issue of climate change and the

impact of it on small countries like The Bahamas.

It is simply amazing that there are still millions around the world who are not accepting

their advice.

We encourage Prime Minister Davis and his government to persevere in their relentless

efforts to educate Bahamians on the issue and to continue to efforts to prepare the people

and the infrastructure of our country for climate calamity.