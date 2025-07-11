BY ARIANNA NEELY

BAHAMA JOURNAL STAFF WRITER

The Free National Movement (FNM) has renewed its calls for urgent reform and stronger

enforcement within The Bahamas’ immigration system, pointing to growing national concern

over illegal migration, weak oversight, and what it describes as a lack of political will from the

governing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright and Senator Darren Henfield a former Minister of Foreign

Affairs both issued pointed statements, urging the Davis administration to act decisively to

restore integrity and public confidence in immigration practices.

Cartwright emphasized that the FNM’s position is not motivated by xenophobia but by a

commitment to national sustainability and legal fairness. “This is not a question of xenophobia as

we all recognize that legal immigrants, particularly those from our sister Caribbean countries,

have played a vital role in helping to build our nation,” he said. “This is a question of ensuring a

long-term sustainable future for the Bahamian people who have an unalienable right and

privilege to expect that their patronage be secured and their interest to be prioritized in their own

country.”

Cartwright also referenced a human smuggling tragedy off Nassau that claimed the lives of nine

women and an infant, describing it as a heartbreaking consequence of illegal migration. The

infant, he noted, had been removed from his mother’s womb after her body was recovered and

was placed in her coffin. “What is clear to any objective observer is that illegal Haitian migration

continues to escalate due to the deteriorating conditions in Haiti, and the current administration

does not have a clear plan to address it,” Cartwright said.

He also cited comments from South and Central Abaco MP John Pinder, who warned of

worsening shantytown conditions and an increased national security threat in Abaco. Cartwright

voiced concern that the government has not taken action, despite public knowledge of illegal

settlements and labor practices.

“That a government MP can pinpoint an entire community of illegal migrants that the

government has left undisturbed is scandalous. That the Department of Immigration has not yet

been compelled to act is baffling,” he said. “We are all aware that the shantytown issue on Abaco

is before the courts, but there are apparently many other laws being violated that do not pertain to

the buildings in those communities.”

Cartwright further highlighted Bahamian complicity in the matter, stressing the importance of

enforcing labor laws. “To that effect, the government must get serious about enforcing our labor

laws. If illegal migrants were not so easily able to find work with Bahamian employers, the flow

of illegal migration would slow.” He warned that Bahamians feel increasingly left behind. “I am hearing a growing chorus of fear about Bahamians being left to fend for themselves as far as

economic opportunities and housing in their own country.”

Echoing the call for accountability, Senator Darren Henfield focused on procedural failures and

the need for a lawful and politically neutral immigration process. “Bahamians want to know that

there is a fair, transparent, and lawful immigration system in place. Right now, that trust is

broken,” he said. “This is not about where someone comes from, it’s about ensuring that every

decision regarding entry, citizenship, and residency is made in accordance with the law, without

political interference.”

Henfield pointed to previous reports that individuals were sworn in as Bahamian citizens without

properly renouncing prior citizenships, in violation of the Bahamas Nationality Act. “Two years

ago, the FNM raised the alarm on troubling reports that individuals were being sworn in as

citizens without properly renouncing previous citizenships.

At the time, Prime Minister Davis promised a full review of the checks and balances surrounding

immigration decisions. But since then, we’ve heard nothing. No public update. No reform. No

transparency.”

He insisted that a Select Committee of Parliament should be established to investigate how

immigration and citizenship decisions are being made and whether proper legal safeguards are in

place.

“We believe every citizen has the right to expect a government that enforces the law equally and

consistently. That means no shortcuts, no political favours, and no special treatment, regardless

of background or connection.”

Henfield reaffirmed the FNM’s position that legal immigrants, including Haitians, deserve

dignity and respect, but stressed that all entries must be lawful. “This is not about any one

nationality or group. Haitian migrants and others who reside in The Bahamas legally and

contribute meaningfully to our communities deserve respect and dignity. But there must be

lawful entry, proper documentation, and clear standards that apply to everyone.”

Both Cartwright and Henfield concluded that the government’s failure to act is eroding public

trust and weakening national security. “The government must act or the situation will only get

worse,” Cartwright warned.

Henfield added, “The FNM is ready to restore order, integrity, and confidence in our immigration

system… We believe in a system that is strong, fair, and legal, and one that Bahamians can trust

to uphold the rule of law without fear or favour.”