The Free National Movement (FNM) has renewed its calls for urgent reform and stronger
enforcement within The Bahamas’ immigration system, pointing to growing national concern
over illegal migration, weak oversight, and what it describes as a lack of political will from the
governing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).
Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright and Senator Darren Henfield a former Minister of Foreign
Affairs both issued pointed statements, urging the Davis administration to act decisively to
restore integrity and public confidence in immigration practices.
Cartwright emphasized that the FNM’s position is not motivated by xenophobia but by a
commitment to national sustainability and legal fairness. “This is not a question of xenophobia as
we all recognize that legal immigrants, particularly those from our sister Caribbean countries,
have played a vital role in helping to build our nation,” he said. “This is a question of ensuring a
long-term sustainable future for the Bahamian people who have an unalienable right and
privilege to expect that their patronage be secured and their interest to be prioritized in their own
country.”
Cartwright also referenced a human smuggling tragedy off Nassau that claimed the lives of nine
women and an infant, describing it as a heartbreaking consequence of illegal migration. The
infant, he noted, had been removed from his mother’s womb after her body was recovered and
was placed in her coffin. “What is clear to any objective observer is that illegal Haitian migration
continues to escalate due to the deteriorating conditions in Haiti, and the current administration
does not have a clear plan to address it,” Cartwright said.
He also cited comments from South and Central Abaco MP John Pinder, who warned of
worsening shantytown conditions and an increased national security threat in Abaco. Cartwright
voiced concern that the government has not taken action, despite public knowledge of illegal
settlements and labor practices.
“That a government MP can pinpoint an entire community of illegal migrants that the
government has left undisturbed is scandalous. That the Department of Immigration has not yet
been compelled to act is baffling,” he said. “We are all aware that the shantytown issue on Abaco
is before the courts, but there are apparently many other laws being violated that do not pertain to
the buildings in those communities.”
Cartwright further highlighted Bahamian complicity in the matter, stressing the importance of
enforcing labor laws. “To that effect, the government must get serious about enforcing our labor
laws. If illegal migrants were not so easily able to find work with Bahamian employers, the flow
of illegal migration would slow.” He warned that Bahamians feel increasingly left behind. “I am hearing a growing chorus of fear about Bahamians being left to fend for themselves as far as
economic opportunities and housing in their own country.”
Echoing the call for accountability, Senator Darren Henfield focused on procedural failures and
the need for a lawful and politically neutral immigration process. “Bahamians want to know that
there is a fair, transparent, and lawful immigration system in place. Right now, that trust is
broken,” he said. “This is not about where someone comes from, it’s about ensuring that every
decision regarding entry, citizenship, and residency is made in accordance with the law, without
political interference.”
Henfield pointed to previous reports that individuals were sworn in as Bahamian citizens without
properly renouncing prior citizenships, in violation of the Bahamas Nationality Act. “Two years
ago, the FNM raised the alarm on troubling reports that individuals were being sworn in as
citizens without properly renouncing previous citizenships.
At the time, Prime Minister Davis promised a full review of the checks and balances surrounding
immigration decisions. But since then, we’ve heard nothing. No public update. No reform. No
transparency.”
He insisted that a Select Committee of Parliament should be established to investigate how
immigration and citizenship decisions are being made and whether proper legal safeguards are in
place.
“We believe every citizen has the right to expect a government that enforces the law equally and
consistently. That means no shortcuts, no political favours, and no special treatment, regardless
of background or connection.”
Henfield reaffirmed the FNM’s position that legal immigrants, including Haitians, deserve
dignity and respect, but stressed that all entries must be lawful. “This is not about any one
nationality or group. Haitian migrants and others who reside in The Bahamas legally and
contribute meaningfully to our communities deserve respect and dignity. But there must be
lawful entry, proper documentation, and clear standards that apply to everyone.”
Both Cartwright and Henfield concluded that the government’s failure to act is eroding public
trust and weakening national security. “The government must act or the situation will only get
worse,” Cartwright warned.
Henfield added, “The FNM is ready to restore order, integrity, and confidence in our immigration
system… We believe in a system that is strong, fair, and legal, and one that Bahamians can trust
to uphold the rule of law without fear or favour.”