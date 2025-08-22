By Gerrino J. Saunders
Bahama Journal News Editor
In recent times there have been physical altercations at the Lynden Pindling
International Airport (LPIA) between taxi and livery drivers as individuals from
the two groups from the same sector battle for clients.
Taxi drivers are saying the luxury car drivers are encroaching on their clientele
which is having a negative impact on their ability to make a living.
Earlier this week The Bahamas Taxicab Union (BTCU) now under the umbrella of
the Trade Union Congress (TUC), threatened industrial action including using their
vehicles to block access to the LPIA and the Sidney Poitier Bridge, essentially
shutting down two areas where they claim they are being disenfranchised. They
say the Nassau Cruise Port and hotel authorities, particularly Atlantis, are locations
where they are facing challenges and either being pushed out or overlooked.
BTCU President Tyrone Butler said, “Its’ been an ongoing issue long before I
became president and something we have grappled with for the past 20 years or
more, and any number of ministers in the past in different administrations, this was
brought to their attention and seemingly nobody wants to address it.
Asked what is the BTCU’s next step he said, “We will get advice from our
congress leader Mr. Ferguson and look at what is our best option. Quite frankly we
believe that we are out of options for negotiating with these various stakeholders.
We have tried any number of dialogues whether it was the Nassau Airport
Development Company (NAD), even with the Minister and the Road Traffic
Department, but we just don’t seem to be able to get to a good place where we can
operate without this impediment of livery drivers hustling away jobs from taxi
drivers.”
Continuing he said, “If we have to we will shut everything down. We are sick and
tired of the mess that we have been going through. Down at the cruise port the
government had a meeting when they were developing that, they promised taxi
drivers that we would have a three story state of the art parking lot, but you can’t
even get in the parking lot at 4 o’clock in the morning, they locking the taxi drivers
out so they have to line up on Woods Rodgers Wharf and then the police come and
give the taxi driver a ticket who is trying to get to work.”
Butler says members of the taxi union have reached their limits and are willing to
do whatever it takes to have their concerns addressed.
TUC President Obie Ferguson pledged the full support of all unions under the
umbrella should the decision be made to take to the streets in protest saying “We
are coming with some serious numbers. And if they don’t take into consideration
what we are asking them to do we will do what we have to do.”
The BTCU was a member of the Bahamas National Alliance of Trade Unions
Congress (BNATUC) led by President Belinda Wilson along with the Bahamas
Livery Drivers Union (BLDU) until recently announcing their return to the TUC.
Tory Austin President of the BLDU wanted to make it clear that they are not at war
with taxi drivers as has been suggested in some circles.
He said he is very disappointed in the actions by the taxi union, noting that the
BLDU has tried to reach an agreement with the BTCU who walked away from the
negotiating table.
He explained that while livery drivers largely operate on prearranged
transportation with arriving guests, they are also allowed through a system
organized by the Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) to provide
travelers with an option between an ordinary taxi and a luxury vehicle upon their
arrival if they did not already make travel arrangements and ask for a luxury
vehicle as opposed to a taxi.
Austin admitted that there may be a few bad apples in the livery business but
generally speaking he insists that livery drivers do not intrude into the business of
taxi drivers – he was speaking while a guest on Guardian Radio show, Morning
Blend with host Dwight Strachan.
As for the threat of shutting down the airport or the Sidney Poitier Paradise Island
Bridge and LPIA airport Austin said it would hurt the tourism industry and give
The Bahamas a black eye.
Sensing the tensions in air the Ministry of Energy and Transport in a statement
acknowledged the concerns raised by both BTCU and BLDU regarding airport
operations.
The statement said, “These ongoing tensions, particularly surrounding livery
operators at airport facilities, are deeply rooted in longstanding differences over the
interpretation and application of the Road Traffic Act. The Ministry has held
extensive discussions with representatives from both the BTCU and BLDU, in
joint and separate meetings and with other key stakeholders. During these
discussions, the Ministry’s objective was to address concerns transparently and
work toward solutions that balance the interests of all parties.”
According to the government as a result of these meetings some concrete actions
that have been taken include the reorganization and increase in the road traffic
supervisors at LPIA to monitor taxi and livery drivers, erection of transportation
signage, and the expansion of taxi holding spaces at both terminals.
The statement said, “Our primary goal remains to establish a transportation
industry where all participants have the opportunity to contribute fairly and
equitably, and where the needs of travelers, particularly our visitors are properly
addressed.”
The Ministry said it has formally sought guidance from the Office of the Attorney
General on existing legislation as outlined in the Road Traffic Act and the practical
impact for all affected groups and will proceed in accordance with the legal advice
it receives.
They said they are committed to supporting a regulatory framework that is
equitable, modern, and aligned with the realities of today’s transportation sector.