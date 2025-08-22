By Gerrino J. Saunders

Bahama Journal News Editor

In recent times there have been physical altercations at the Lynden Pindling

International Airport (LPIA) between taxi and livery drivers as individuals from

the two groups from the same sector battle for clients.

Taxi drivers are saying the luxury car drivers are encroaching on their clientele

which is having a negative impact on their ability to make a living.

Earlier this week The Bahamas Taxicab Union (BTCU) now under the umbrella of

the Trade Union Congress (TUC), threatened industrial action including using their

vehicles to block access to the LPIA and the Sidney Poitier Bridge, essentially

shutting down two areas where they claim they are being disenfranchised. They

say the Nassau Cruise Port and hotel authorities, particularly Atlantis, are locations

where they are facing challenges and either being pushed out or overlooked.

BTCU President Tyrone Butler said, “Its’ been an ongoing issue long before I

became president and something we have grappled with for the past 20 years or

more, and any number of ministers in the past in different administrations, this was

brought to their attention and seemingly nobody wants to address it.

Asked what is the BTCU’s next step he said, “We will get advice from our

congress leader Mr. Ferguson and look at what is our best option. Quite frankly we

believe that we are out of options for negotiating with these various stakeholders.

We have tried any number of dialogues whether it was the Nassau Airport

Development Company (NAD), even with the Minister and the Road Traffic

Department, but we just don’t seem to be able to get to a good place where we can

operate without this impediment of livery drivers hustling away jobs from taxi

drivers.”

Continuing he said, “If we have to we will shut everything down. We are sick and

tired of the mess that we have been going through. Down at the cruise port the

government had a meeting when they were developing that, they promised taxi

drivers that we would have a three story state of the art parking lot, but you can’t

even get in the parking lot at 4 o’clock in the morning, they locking the taxi drivers

out so they have to line up on Woods Rodgers Wharf and then the police come and

give the taxi driver a ticket who is trying to get to work.”

Butler says members of the taxi union have reached their limits and are willing to

do whatever it takes to have their concerns addressed.

TUC President Obie Ferguson pledged the full support of all unions under the

umbrella should the decision be made to take to the streets in protest saying “We

are coming with some serious numbers. And if they don’t take into consideration

what we are asking them to do we will do what we have to do.”

The BTCU was a member of the Bahamas National Alliance of Trade Unions

Congress (BNATUC) led by President Belinda Wilson along with the Bahamas

Livery Drivers Union (BLDU) until recently announcing their return to the TUC.

Tory Austin President of the BLDU wanted to make it clear that they are not at war

with taxi drivers as has been suggested in some circles.

He said he is very disappointed in the actions by the taxi union, noting that the

BLDU has tried to reach an agreement with the BTCU who walked away from the

negotiating table.

He explained that while livery drivers largely operate on prearranged

transportation with arriving guests, they are also allowed through a system

organized by the Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) to provide

travelers with an option between an ordinary taxi and a luxury vehicle upon their

arrival if they did not already make travel arrangements and ask for a luxury

vehicle as opposed to a taxi.

Austin admitted that there may be a few bad apples in the livery business but

generally speaking he insists that livery drivers do not intrude into the business of

taxi drivers – he was speaking while a guest on Guardian Radio show, Morning

Blend with host Dwight Strachan.

As for the threat of shutting down the airport or the Sidney Poitier Paradise Island

Bridge and LPIA airport Austin said it would hurt the tourism industry and give

The Bahamas a black eye.

Sensing the tensions in air the Ministry of Energy and Transport in a statement

acknowledged the concerns raised by both BTCU and BLDU regarding airport

operations.

The statement said, “These ongoing tensions, particularly surrounding livery

operators at airport facilities, are deeply rooted in longstanding differences over the

interpretation and application of the Road Traffic Act. The Ministry has held

extensive discussions with representatives from both the BTCU and BLDU, in

joint and separate meetings and with other key stakeholders. During these

discussions, the Ministry’s objective was to address concerns transparently and

work toward solutions that balance the interests of all parties.”

According to the government as a result of these meetings some concrete actions

that have been taken include the reorganization and increase in the road traffic

supervisors at LPIA to monitor taxi and livery drivers, erection of transportation

signage, and the expansion of taxi holding spaces at both terminals.

The statement said, “Our primary goal remains to establish a transportation

industry where all participants have the opportunity to contribute fairly and

equitably, and where the needs of travelers, particularly our visitors are properly

addressed.”

The Ministry said it has formally sought guidance from the Office of the Attorney

General on existing legislation as outlined in the Road Traffic Act and the practical

impact for all affected groups and will proceed in accordance with the legal advice

it receives.

They said they are committed to supporting a regulatory framework that is

equitable, modern, and aligned with the realities of today’s transportation sector.