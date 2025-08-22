By Tynia Brown

Journal Staff Writer



Parliamentarians are on summer break, but East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson, who

is the shadow Minister of Finance and Opposition Leader Michael Pintard continue to hammer

away at the Davis administration and its handling on the public purse but the government

maintains it is moving in the right direction with its fiscal and economic strategy.

In a written statement Thompson said the Fiscal Responsibility Council’s latest report makes it

plain that the Davis administration is not just careless with the public’s money, it is non-

compliant with the very rules meant to protect it.

He said, “Time and again, this Government has refused to be transparent, ignored its legal

obligations, and misled the Bahamian people. The Council confirmed what we in the Opposition

have been saying for months. Earlier this year, the Prime Minister proudly projected the

Government achieved a $135 million surplus for the month of April. Yet the Ministry of

Finance’s own reports later revealed a $2 million deficit.

“When pressed in Parliament, the Prime Minister denied he ever made the claim, despite it being

recorded on video and reported in the press. Instead of answers, Bahamians got deflection and

confusion,” said Thompson.

He said the Council also found that the Government failed to comply with two critical

requirements: oversight of public enterprises and transparency around public-private

partnerships.

He said, “In the Council’s own words: Neither annual plans for the listed 18 public entities nor

statements of corporate intent for the 19 Government Business Enterprises were provided. This

is a serious failure. The Government refused to provide annual plans and corporate intent

statements for state-owned enterprises like BPL and Water & Sewerage.

“These agencies handle core national services and receive large sums of public money. They

should be closely monitored, yet this administration has offered no plans, no performance

benchmarks, and no explanation for how that money is being used.”

Continuing Thompson said, “Worse still, the Government secretly funneled $10 million to the

Carmichael Village Project Development Company Ltd., which it classifies as a Government

Business Enterprise. No announcement. No details. No accountability. It was only discovered

because it appeared deep in the pages of a Ministry debt bulletin.

“This is not an isolated case. The Government has also failed to provide a credible plan for the

Grand Lucayan project, leaving taxpayers in the dark while millions remain at risk,” Thompson

argued.

He said the Council also noted that the Government has not disclosed the framework it uses to

approve public-private partnerships, despite the fact that PPPs can leave taxpayers on the hook

for hundreds of millions of dollars.

“These projects,” he said, “are being approved without public vetting, without parliamentary

oversight, and without clear rules about how risks are assessed and managed. This is not

responsible governance. It is a deliberate pattern of hiding information, avoiding scrutiny, and

treating the Bahamian people as an afterthought,” said Thompson.

He said at a time when families are being asked to do more with less, they deserve to know how

their money is being spent, instead, they are left with half-truths, incomplete data, and vague

commitments.

“We cannot build a strong economy on secrecy. We cannot fix our public finances without trust.

This report should be a wake-up call. The path we are on is unsustainable. It is time for real

transparency, real accountability, and a government that treats public money with respect,”

Thompson bemoaned.

He said the Official Opposition will continue to demand answers and advocate for the kind of

fiscal responsibility the Bahamian people deserve.

In response to Thompson’s critique and the Fiscal Responsibility Council’s Review of the fiscal

year 2025/26 Fiscal Strategy Report and Annual Budget the government released a statement of

its own stating that it welcomes the Council’s role in strengthening transparency and

accountability within our fiscal framework, and we take note of the observations offered.

However, it said The Government remains confident in the overall direction of its fiscal and

economic strategy.

It said, “We have charted a clear path to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio to 50 percent by

FY2030/31, while continuing to support growth, job creation, and targeted social investment.

The Council itself has confirmed that The Bahamas is broadly compliant with the Public

Financial Management Act, 2023, and that our debt trajectory is on a downward course.

“The Government is unapologetic in its commitment to ensuring that fiscal policy is not pursued

as an end but as a means to improve the daily lives of Bahamians. Decisions such as adjusting

the VAT rate on essential items are designed to ease cost-of-living pressures on families at a time

when inflation and global shocks remain very real concerns.

“These measures reflect a deliberate choice to protect the most vulnerable, while at the same

time pursuing reforms to broaden the tax base through initiatives such as the Domestic Minimum

Top-Up Tax, enhanced compliance enforcement, and the digitalisation of the tax system,” the

statement read.

The government also reminded that it is also pressing ahead with structural reforms that will

yield long-term savings and resilience.

It said, “Pension reform for new public sector entrants will contain future liabilities,

rationalisation of state-owned enterprises will reduce fiscal transfers, and reforms in energy and

digital infrastructure will support both competitiveness and fiscal sustainability. At the same

time, annual contributions to the sinking fund, prudent borrowing strategies, and expanded

access to concessional financing demonstrate that debt management remains a top priority.”

The Government said it recognises that the Council has raised questions about revenue targets,

expenditure ceilings, and the treatment of capital spending, but its’ approach is guided by realism

and prudence.

The government explained that the decision to allow SOEs to undertake critical capital

investments is not an attempt to obscure expenditure but to accelerate national development

through entities best positioned to deliver sector-specific projects.

“The Government will continue to improve reporting on these initiatives to ensure clarity and

transparency,” it said. “We also wish to underscore that the report of the Council represents a

roadmap for reform. While this initial review affirms that the Government has scored very well,

we acknowledge that there is still room for improvement. Continuous learning, better reporting,

and stronger execution are part of our commitment to building credibility and trust in fiscal

management.

In the statement the government recognized the importance of the independence of the Council

itself noting that the work of the Council has been decisive in enhancing fiscal accountability,

also accusing the previous Council appointed by the former administration of never producing a

single report.

“This Government has ensured that the Council has the support and autonomy necessary to carry

out its mandate,” said the statement. “We are determined that independent oversight of the

nation’s fiscal operations will remain a cornerstone of responsible governance. This

administration will not be distracted from the work of fiscal consolidation and growth. The

Council’s review underscores that The Bahamas is moving in the right direction.”

Following the release of the statement by the Government leader of the Opposition Michael

Pintard weighed in on the issue saying, “This Davis Administration has once again proven itself

to be the enemy of accountability and transparency. Confronted with serious findings from the

Fiscal Responsibility Council (FRC), the Prime Minister’s response was not to explain or correct

the breaches of law identified in the report, but to dismiss the Council’s conclusions outright.”

He said, “Once again, the Prime Minister continues to demonstrate that he neither understands

nor respects the role of institutions created to safeguard the public interest and ensure good

governance. After disbanding and weakening the Fiscal Responsibility Council for several years,

the Davis Administration is now trying to defend its indefensible fiscal practices.”

Mr. Pintard said the Opposition raised many of these same issues during the recent budget

debate.

He said, “Now, an independent watchdog has confirmed our fears. The Fiscal Responsibility

Council has made clear that the government is in breach of the law, that it is failing to meet its

own fiscal framework, and that it is misleading Bahamians with questionable projections. Instead

of owning up to the breaches and telling Bahamians how they’ll fix them, the Davis

Administration hides behind the same old political spin.”