Three million dollars has been earmarked in the upcoming fiscal year for recruiting 200 college graduates within the Ministry of Public Services, according to the Minister responsible, Brensil Rolle during his contribution to the budget debate in parliament.

This, he said, will offset the 400 retirees each year leaving the sector.

The Minister also explained that the nature of successful candidates’ employment will be contractual.

He said, “one of the reasons we are putting them on contract is because we say to them, ‘listen, we know if you come, the service may have a beginning salary that may not look good to you. We know that you may not be a career public officer, but we will put you in a space where we will encourage you to do just that.”

This also comes as the Ministry places emphasis on training, developing and improving its current staff.

An additional $8 million has been allocated to new hires throughout the public service.

All qualified college graduates are asked to fill out an application at the Ministry of Public Works.

Successful candidates will be placed based to their qualifications.