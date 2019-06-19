The Ministry of Public Works budget is being cut by $26.9 million which the Minister Desmond Bannister acknowledged will pose severe challenges to capital works initiatives . This he said is as a result of the former administration’s runaway spending.

Some $53.5 million of the $ 93.7 million for the Ministry this fiscal year is already committed to ongoing capital projects, one of them the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium.

“The Stadium was planned and construction was started by the former administration. The total cost was to be $16,500,000 plus design fees of $1,443,750 for a total cost of $17,943,750.

“Under the former administration, the cost continued to mushroom completely out of control.

“To date the government has already spent $25,910,347.20 on the stadium and we estimate that it will take close to $11 million more to finish this stadium,” Minister Bannister said.

Minister Bannister, who at the time was contributing to ongoing debate on the 2019/2020 budget debate, added that the total cost of the stadium will run the government into more than twice its original cost.

Then, there is Star Academy which he described as an even more sordid project the former administration never properly planned.

“They started out by allocating $6,891,333.60. A few months later they increased this by $20,098,452.33.”

“Now the total cost will exceed $30 million. The challenge is not only that government does not own the land; government does not even have a lease on the land,” he said.

The delay to both projects he said, is the result of the former administration’s dysfunction and poor planning.

That aside, the Minister’s confident that 260 works projects will continue this year.