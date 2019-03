Police in South Andros are investigating a double traffic fatality that occurred on this past Saturday killing two of the vehicle’s occupants.

According to reports, shortly after 6:00pm, a male driver and passenger were in a vehicle traveling south on Queen’s Highway when the driver lost control and collided into the Bank of the Bahamas building.

Both the driver and male passenger received serious injuries and succumbed on the scene.

In a release issued yesterday, the RBPF indicated that officers from the Traffic Department in New Providence were in South Andros yesterday assisting in the investigations.

Meantime, police in the capital are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the persons responsible for a shooting incident which also occurred this past Saturday.

According to reports, shortly after 11:00pm, three males were sitting outside a home on East Avenue, Millers Heights when a group of males armed with firearms, opened fire on them.

Three of men were shot and taken to hospital in a private vehicle where, they are listed in serious condition.

The culprits reportedly fled the scene in a grey Honda Accord.

Police are also on the hunt for a male who allegedly abducted a female child from a yesterday.

According to reports, shortly after 2:00am, a man entered a home off of Wilton Street where he abducted a six year old female.

A short time later, the child was discovered walking in the area of Woodland Gardens by a passerby and taken to the Wulff Road Police Station.

Investigations are ongoing ,and a male is in custody assisting police.