The month of February was certainly the month of love for three lucky couples in Canada, who won an incredible opportunity to propose to their beloved ones in The Bahamas. The romantic opportunity was a result of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation’s (MOTA) social media contest, “Say Yes in The Bahamas” engagement proposal.

The contest, which was opened to bachelors who resided in the provinces of Ontario and Alberta and attracted hundreds of applicants, closed in December 2018.

Victorious were Gordon White, Jimmy Ly and Robert Jewell, who each planned their unique, intimate and memorable engagement proposals, with Paparazzi Proposals, the romance partner for the Bahamas MOTA.

Video and still photography captured the romantic proposals, in some of The Bahamas’ most exotic and tranquil locations including the Cloisters at the Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort on Paradise Island; Valentines Resort & Marina on Harbour Island, Eleuthera; Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach All-Inclusive Resort on Grand Bahama Island and the British Colonial Hilton Hotel in Nassau.

Fiancées for the three prospective groomsmen all said, “yes” to the surprised proposals.

In an intimate, poolside dinner setting, draped in candles and bougainvillea flowers overlooking the pristine blue waters of Eleuthera, Gordon, on bended knee, asked Siobhain, the mother to their expected twins, to marry him. A jubilant but nervous Siobhain, could hardly contain herself when Gordon proposed, amidst the breathtaking and tranquil backdrop at Valentines Resort and Marina, on Harbour Island, an island renowned for its pink sand beaches, and a favorite with royals and A-list celebrities.

Bank Manager Jimmy Ly said he could not pass up on the opportunity to propose to his love of three years, nurse Uyen Cung. The magical moment took

place under a palm and hibiscus embellished arch along the sugar soft white sand beach at the beautiful Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach All-Inclusive Resort on Grand Bahama Island.

Chef Robert Jewell and full-time student, Maddison Desrosiers, neither time nor distance could separate the two young loves; despite prearranged travel plans prior to their four-year courtship, resulting in a yearlong separation in two countries, for the couple. After travelling to some 15 countries, 12 islands, 4 continents, and countless cities together, they were now ready to settle. Popping that magical question in The Bahamas, in the world’s most romantic and tranquil gardens of the Cloisters on Paradise Island, was certainly not only a dream come true but also the most appropriate and unforgettable location, said a thrilled Robert.

The Islands Of The Bahamas have received numerous nominations and awards from the Romance sector and in 2015 and 2018 were awarded the designation of World’s Leading Wedding Destination and among the top two Best Overall Destination for a honeymoon or destination wedding by Brides Accolades in 2018.