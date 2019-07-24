Nygard’s Golden Jubilee Review

It’s not an everyday occurrence to discover an individual who has pulled himself up by his bootstraps to achieve phenomenal success with a business that’s still breaking barriers, still achieving firsts, and still innovating fifty years later. What does it take? How did he achieve it all? And how can we achieve similar successes?

That’s what we’ll explore in this tri-weekly series. We’ll break down fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s achievements and look at how his accomplishments can serve as practical applications to others in business and life.

Nygard’s Tureano Sponsorship Pays Off Big

What invaluable gifts fashion mogul Peter Nygard gives to The Bahamas. It is exciting to see the realization of goals for one of the beneficiaries of Nygard’s many years of sponsorship.

Congratulations to Bahamian boxer Tureano Johnson on his recent win!

As worldboxingnews.net reports, “Tureano Johnson (22-2-1, 14 KOs) of Nassau, Bahamas scored a ninth-round stoppage victory against Irish contender Jason Quigley (16-1, 12 KOs) in the 10-round main event of the July 18 edition of the Golden Boy DAZN Thursday Night Fights at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif.”

The Desert Sun, a part of the USA Todaynetwork, wrote this in an article (“Jason Quigley knocked out at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino”) about the undefeated fighter that Tureano beat Thursday night:

“Jason Quigley did not emerge from his corner following the ninth round of his main event bout Thursday and the previously undefeated middleweight fell for the first time as a professional in Indio at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

“He also acknowledged that opponent Tureano Johnson (21-2-1, 15 knockouts) would be the toughest opponent of his career. That proved to be the case early, as Johnson landed a number of big shots that gave him the early momentum and put Quigley in an unfamiliar position of fighting from behind on the scorecards.”

Bahamians everywhere are proud of Tureano’s accomplishments. This is a prime example of how The Bahamas has won big from a Nygard sponsorship that lasted years. Tureano has been on his journey for a while and has had some successes along the way, including participating in the 2008 Olympics. We celebrate with him as his hard work continues to pay off.

A number of years ago, Tureano expressed the following in a thank you about and to Peter Nygard:

“It was in 2004 that Mr. Nygard paid for me to go down to Cuba to train for the Olympic trials. I went down to Mexico and knocked out my first fighter, a guy from Guyana. I lost to the American.

“That wasn’t a stop for me. We went back to Cuba. We trained again and went to the last qualifiers down in Brazil in Rio De Janeiro. It was there that I won the Bronze medal. Even though I didn’t qualify for the Olympics in 2004, that was still a milestone in my life and I thank you again for that.

“There are many things I must thank you for Mr. Nygard…. I thank you for encouraging me. You have not just uplifted my boxing ability but also my spirit…. You have a big heart and your big heart has gotten you this far. I want a big heart just like that.

“You are not just Mr. Peter Nygard. You are Peter Nygard, The Generous and I appreciate your generosity.”

In a 2008 Bahama Journal article, “Nygård sponsors Olympian Johnson, and challenges corporate Bahamas” (By Bernard Newbold) it reports the following from then Amateur Boxing Federation of The Bahamas president:

Amateur Boxing Federation of the Bahamas president Wilton “Wellington” Miller said he is extremely proud of Johnson and he owes a depth of gratitude to Nygård for his generosity in seeing that Johnson qualified for the Olympic games….

Miller along with other members of the boxing community thanks Nygård for his contribution to the development and growth of the sport of amateur boxing in the country.

While celebrating Tureano’s recent win, Bahamians can’t help but express gratitude to Peter Nygard for his generosity of spirit and the thousands of dollars he spent for Tureano to live and train in Cuba for so many years.

It is these kinds of stories that warm our hearts and make us stop to reflect on the significance of Peter Nygard’s contributions throughout The Bahamas all these years. These are indeed invaluable gifts that cannot really be measured because they transform lives in such meaningful ways.