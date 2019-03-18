The Nassau Airport Development is not expecting tha there to be any loss in service to the the Bahamas following the US Federal Aviation Administration’s order to ground all MAX aircrafts.

This follows the March 10th crash of an Ethiopian airline which killed all 157 people on board.

Airlines like Southwest and American Airlines which have services to Nassau both issued a statement expressing their support and compliance to the FAA’s order, noting the importance of the safety of their team and passengers.

In a statement on March 14 Southwest said that removed all 34 MAX aircraft from their service; which will remain out of service until the FAA rescinds this order.

The statement also noted that with more than 750 aircraft in their fleet, more than 95 percent of Southwest aircraft are unaffected by this order.

Meantime, American Airlines also said in a statement that they have removed all 24 MAX airlines from their fleet.

On average, American operates 85 flights per day on the MAX, out of 6,700 departures throughout the American Airlines system.

In a statement, Friday NAD’s Vice President of Marketing and Communications Jan Knowles said, “we are monitoring the matter closely as international airline partners that have this aircraft type in their fleet have confirmed that they will be replacing these aircraft with other equipment to service the significant demand for Nassau.”

She noted that in January and February of this year, LPIA experienced record passenger numbers with a 20.5 per cent year over year increase in passengers.

NAD is anticipating this growth trend to continue through march and the upcoming Easter season.