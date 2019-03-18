As part of their mandate to support organizations that

focus on Youth and Sports, the GBPA Conchman Triathlon began their donations with the Grand Bahama Amateur Athletic Association (GBAAA). The GBAAA uses all its donations to help purchase track and field equipment as well as cover the athletes’ travel expenses to Nassau and other islands for competitions.

Chairman of the Conchman Committee, Christopher Baker, said “We are very pleased to be able to assist the Grand Bahama Amateur Athletic Association. The funds were used to purchase new starting blocks, a high jump bar and other equipment. Many of these young athletes also participate in the Conchman Triathlon, so it’s great to give back to them.”

Committee member Ravanno Ferguson, accepted the donation on behalf on the GBAAA. “We appreciate the financial contribution given to the GBAAA by the Conchman Committee. The much-needed funds have been used to purchase equipment for the Sporting Complex,” he said. “In the past, we’ve had to borrow equipment from Nassau, but now we have our

own, and we were able to use it at the recent High School Championships.” The Conchman Committee unanimously agreed that it was important for the athletes to have the proper equipment to train for competitions. Donna Idol, Conchman Committee member noted that “We were pleased to see the new equipment being used at the recent Grand Bahama High School Championships and the Fletcher Lewis Invitational. The GBAAA volunteers provide great support to Conchman Triathlon every year, and we are thankful for their assistance and pleased to help them.”

The GBPA Conchman IronKids Competition is a mini version of the full triathlon. The event is held in November, during the Conchman Triathlon, and many GBAAA distance runners use the competition to prepare for race season. The IronKids is open to young athletes up to twelve years old, and the Secondary School Challenge is open to all high schools on the island. Registration for the 2019 IronKids, Secondary School Challenge, and

Conchman Triathlon is now open.