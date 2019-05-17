Former Deputy Prime Minister, Cynthia ‘Mother’ Pratt has received the Nelson Mandela Humanitarian Lifetime Achievement Award and the 21st Century Pan-American Change Agent Award. She received the awards yesterday in a ceremony at her church, Prayer and Praise Assembly in Coconut Grove.

‘Mother’ Pratt is a prolific Bahamian Philanthropist and Community Developer, a Nation Builder who has had careers as an educator, nurse, a politician, a world-class athlete, a published author, an Evangelist and Pastor and is a mother and Matriarch. She is the founder of the Cynthia ‘Mother’ Pratt Foundation which existed for four decades without official title and national recognition.

Having served as the Deputy to the Former Prime Minister Perry Christie, she was touted by Mr. Christie as one who overcame adversities. He said to Mother Pratt, “You had your share of adversity, you’ve had the proverbial knock downs in life, but you’ve always gotten back up. And you measure character, and you measure perseverance by what you see people do when things are tough, and when the going is rough, and you’ve been able to withstand it, you’ve been able to rise above it, and you’ve been able to do it in the most dignified way possible.” He congratulated her on being able to so do.

“There are not many people in our country whose Curriculum Vitae have so many diverse and extraordinary parts of Cynthia ‘Mother’ Pratt.

“She did something very, very special – she began to recruit young people, who, but for her effort, would never have the opportunity to go to university or college abroad, and she began to give them opportunities abroad,” said Mr. Christie.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham too praised ‘Mother’ Pratt for her contributions to the Bahamian society. He told of how she is a Sports Legend who mentored many athletes, mainly females.

“She is known to many of us as ‘Mother’, because of her generosity, her spirit, her willingness to invite others into her home, especially those in need, and because of her dedication to mentor women and to coach so many young persons, most particularly young women.”

The award presented by the New Pan-African movement (NPAM), Board of Pan-American Royals who referred to ‘Mother Pratt as a true daughter of Africa and a wealth magnet.

Her Royal Highness Princes Maradeun Adedoyin-Solarin and Her Royal Princess Toyin Onagoruwa-Abod, who are cousins, flew to the Bahamas from Nigeria and the Middle East just to personally present both awards to ‘Mother’ Pratt. Both coming from Africa, The Motherland, they referred to the people gathered at the church as their warm Bahamian family.

“I bring you warm Pan -African greetings from the Motherland, Africa. It is a cherished delight, most heart-warming to be here amongst our people, we are indeed kindred spirits.

“I am both humbled and proud to wear this title of Princess. My father, the late Prince would say, ‘small girl, to be born Royal is a privilege. Royalty is bestowed by God Almighty; he chooses the linages, the Royal Bloodline; but then again, royalty is about leadership, and leadership is service to humanity.”

They pronounced blessings of wealth on ‘Mother Pratt’

In receiving the prestigious awards Cynthia ‘Mother’ Pratt, through tears, said, “today is a special day for me, I thought that I was stronger than I was, and I tried to hold out as much as possible, but how can I say thanks for the things God has done for me. The path in which he has taken me, sometimes rough, sometimes smooth; sometimes I was at a point I wanted to give up,” she said.

A large number from the Coconut Grove and Saint Cecilia community were in attendance along with a number of prominent Bahamians.

