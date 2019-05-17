Delegates of The International Scottish Masonic Conference (ISMC) are in New Providence for their 100 year anniversary. The Official Opening Ceremony was held yesterday at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island.

The President, Mr. Loren Glover said that they are delighted to be here in the Bahamas to celebrate 100 years of Free Masonry and the Conference of Grand Masters. He said they expect more than 500 delegates to attend this conference. He explained that there are more than 250,000 Prince Hall Masons in the world and that since 1949, their purpose generally is friendship, morality and brotherly love.

The delegates intend to pay an official visit to the Governor General, Dame Marguerite Pindling at Government House while they are here. The significance of that visit is due to the fact that her late husband, Sir Lynden Pindling, the first Prime Minister of the Bahamas was a Free Mason and Grand Master.

The Conference has day sessions and Workshops, Golf outings, a Fishing Trip, and an outing to Fish Fry at Arawak Cay.

A Gala Ball will be held on Saturday evening. Next Monday, some of the delegates will go on a one-day excursion to Eleuthera and Exuma.