By Gerrino J. Saunders

Journal News Editor

Abaco’s capital city Marsh Harbour is set to get a much-needed boost as the

Ministry of Energy and Transport in conjunction with the United States Embassy

(Nassau) and the Port Department announced the revitalization of the harbour port,

through a structural upgrade project.

Executives at the ministry said the government understands the significance of the

Marsh Harbour port to the people and economy and views this development

partnership with the U.S. Embassy as a significant step in deepening trade,

enhancing supply chain resilience, and expanding opportunities for Bahamians and

Bahamian businesses.

In advocating and strongly supporting this project, Minister of Energy and

Transport, JoBeth Coleby-Davis, said “hurricane Dorian inflicted significant

damage on the facilities, and I have listened intently and heard the concerns of the

people and business owners in Abaco.”

Minister Coleby-Davis further stated, “My commitment has been to give serious

attention to enhancing the facility and this partnership will help us achieve full

compliance with International Ship and Port Facility (ISPS) measures.”

During the Abaco Business Outlook last month Chantel Sands President of the

Abaco Chamber of Commerce delivered a compelling speech where she spoke

about things like digital resiliency and the need to diversify the offerings on the

island to attract and keep visitors coming and to attract Abaconians back home.

Sands also noted that there are some infrastructural challenges that are stifling the

growth of Abaco as it continues to rebuild including the islands’ major ports of

entry including the air and seaports.

“Yes, progress is being made,” she said. “Roads will be repaired, schools are being

repaired, and key investments are underway, but we must keep pushing. Our ports

of entry, whether it’s the airport, the docks or the ferry terminals, all must be

modernized and expanded.

“These are not just transport hubs, they are first impressions. They are our

economic lifelines and if we want to boost tourism. [We must] Strengthen logistics

and attract new investments then our ports must be equipped to handle that growth

efficiently and professionally,” argued Sands.

The Abaco chamber president says while there have been many promises residents

on Abaco would like to see more work taking place.

Specifically, the upgrades to the Port will include the full outfitting of CCTV and

security lights, positioning of storm water drainage system, installation of security

fencing, and the building of an Administration Office. The Office will include a

reception area, three offices, kitchen, monitoring station, and restroom facilities.

The project’s contractor, Quality Logistics and Procurement Services, won the

bidding process held by the embassy and was expected to begin work this week.

Several Bahamians will also be involved during the construction phase.

The project is expected to be significantly completed by February 2026.

Executives at the Ministry of Energy and Transport said they are proud and

grateful to partner with the US Embassy on this project.

“Together, we are revitalizing the Marsh Harbour Port with innovation and

security for the people and economy of Abaco,” they said in a statement.