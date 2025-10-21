By Gerrino J. Saunders
Journal News Editor
Abaco’s capital city Marsh Harbour is set to get a much-needed boost as the
Ministry of Energy and Transport in conjunction with the United States Embassy
(Nassau) and the Port Department announced the revitalization of the harbour port,
through a structural upgrade project.
Executives at the ministry said the government understands the significance of the
Marsh Harbour port to the people and economy and views this development
partnership with the U.S. Embassy as a significant step in deepening trade,
enhancing supply chain resilience, and expanding opportunities for Bahamians and
Bahamian businesses.
In advocating and strongly supporting this project, Minister of Energy and
Transport, JoBeth Coleby-Davis, said “hurricane Dorian inflicted significant
damage on the facilities, and I have listened intently and heard the concerns of the
people and business owners in Abaco.”
Minister Coleby-Davis further stated, “My commitment has been to give serious
attention to enhancing the facility and this partnership will help us achieve full
compliance with International Ship and Port Facility (ISPS) measures.”
During the Abaco Business Outlook last month Chantel Sands President of the
Abaco Chamber of Commerce delivered a compelling speech where she spoke
about things like digital resiliency and the need to diversify the offerings on the
island to attract and keep visitors coming and to attract Abaconians back home.
Sands also noted that there are some infrastructural challenges that are stifling the
growth of Abaco as it continues to rebuild including the islands’ major ports of
entry including the air and seaports.
“Yes, progress is being made,” she said. “Roads will be repaired, schools are being
repaired, and key investments are underway, but we must keep pushing. Our ports
of entry, whether it’s the airport, the docks or the ferry terminals, all must be
modernized and expanded.
“These are not just transport hubs, they are first impressions. They are our
economic lifelines and if we want to boost tourism. [We must] Strengthen logistics
and attract new investments then our ports must be equipped to handle that growth
efficiently and professionally,” argued Sands.
The Abaco chamber president says while there have been many promises residents
on Abaco would like to see more work taking place.
Specifically, the upgrades to the Port will include the full outfitting of CCTV and
security lights, positioning of storm water drainage system, installation of security
fencing, and the building of an Administration Office. The Office will include a
reception area, three offices, kitchen, monitoring station, and restroom facilities.
The project’s contractor, Quality Logistics and Procurement Services, won the
bidding process held by the embassy and was expected to begin work this week.
Several Bahamians will also be involved during the construction phase.
The project is expected to be significantly completed by February 2026.
Executives at the Ministry of Energy and Transport said they are proud and
grateful to partner with the US Embassy on this project.
“Together, we are revitalizing the Marsh Harbour Port with innovation and
security for the people and economy of Abaco,” they said in a statement.