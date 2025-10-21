By: Arianna Neely

Bahamas Journal Writer

The Bahamas continues to heighten its efforts to combat human smuggling and trafficking

with the latest legislative step coming in the form of the Smuggling of Migrants Bill 2025.

In Parliament on Wednesday, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe introduced the

bill for the first time describing it as a landmark piece of legislation and a vital tool in the

fight against transnational organized crime.

“The Smuggling of Migrants Bill is a comprehensive legal framework designed to

criminalize and combat migrant smuggling in The Bahamas,” Munroe said. “It applies to all

forms of migrant smuggling, regardless of whether they involve organized criminal groups or

not. The bill’s jurisdiction extends to offenses committed both inside and outside of The

Bahamas, particularly when the country is the receiving or transit nation.”

The bill, he explained, ensures The Bahamas can take legal action against offenders even if

the offense occurs outside the country as long as Bahamian interests or nationals are

involved. It also emphasizes international cooperation to dismantle smuggling networks that

operate across borders.

Munroe said the bill defines migrant smuggling as obtaining a financial or material benefit

from activities that facilitate the illegal entry, stay, or transit of persons through The Bahamas

or another state. Offenses include arranging illegal crossings, concealing migrants aboard

vessels or vehicles, and producing fraudulent travel documents.

Under the proposed legislation, smugglers could face fines up to $200,000 and prison

sentences up to 10 years, while aggravating circumstances such as endangering lives, using

violence, or involving children or pregnant women could carry penalties of up to $300,000

and 15-years’ imprisonment.

The bill also targets vessel and aircraft operators who knowingly transport undocumented

migrants. Masters, captains, or agents who fail to verify passenger documents or report illegal

travel attempts could face fines of up to $150,000, unless they can prove reasonable cause or

circumstances beyond their control.

Munroe said the legislation also introduces measures for the humane return and repatriation

of smuggled migrants, ensuring that returns are “orderly, dignified, and safe,” while

protecting individuals with specific humanitarian needs.

Additionally, the bill establishes provisions for corporate liability and asset confiscation,

allowing companies and individuals who profit from smuggling to be held accountable.

“This bill seeks to send a strong public message to criminal organizations that The Bahamas

will not tolerate human smuggling and will seek the maximum penalty for those engaged in

such activities,” Munroe said.

The Minister emphasized that the bill is aimed squarely at criminal organizations and will not

affect legitimate trade or lawful travel.

In September, the 2025 U.S. State Department Trafficking in Persons Report, reaffirmed The

Bahamas as a Tier 1 ranking, recognizing the country among a small number worldwide that

meet the highest standards for eliminating human trafficking. Munroe said the new bill builds

on that success by closing legal gaps and strengthening enforcement.

He expressed confidence that the legislation will receive “bipartisan support”, calling it a

“vital addition to the national arsenal” against human smuggling.

Before concluding, Munroe paid tribute to the men and women of the Royal Bahamas

Defence Force, the Royal Bahamas Police Force, and the Immigration Department, whom he

said continue to “bravely man the front lines” in defending the nation’s borders.