BY CLEMIA NEELY

Journal Staff Writer

The Ministry of Health and Wellness presented the findings of the Bahamas 2025

Global School Health Survey (GSHS) last week, a comprehensive national

snapshot of health, risks, and lived experiences of Bahamian adolescents between

the ages of 13 and 18, which revealed deeply troubling trends. This week, Dr. Pearl McMillan

of the Ministry of Health and Wellness said that this survey, which is used in nearly

100 countries, is a globally recognized and standardized tool.

“It aims to assess key risk and protective factors among teens across six vital

areas, including diet and nutrition, physical activity, substance abuse, sexual

health, violence and injury, mental health, and parental and community support.”

According to Dr. McMillan, the GSHS therefore is a very instrumental tool in

helping us to understand the health and well-being of teens and youth in the

country. She then shared a little more about the survey.

“In our survey, we had a total of 2,213 students aged 13 to 18, and this was across

35 schools and eight islands that participated in this last cycle of the survey. The

islands were Abaco, Andros, Berry Islands, Eleuthera, Exuma, Inagua, Grand

Bahama, and New Providence. An 80% response rate was achieved, ensuring that

the findings are not only reflective of those who participated in the survey, but also

generalizable to the broader population of 13- to 18-year-olds in our country,” she

said.

She went on to say that this milestone represents the cumulation of a two-year

journey carefully navigated through four strategic phases fueled by unwavering

commitment of the coordinating committee. “The findings shared today should be

treated as priority and raise concern for everybody with commitment to support the

changes required.

Doctor Eldonna Boisson, Pan American Health Organization/World Health

Organization (PAHO/WHO) representative for The Bahamas, said that the

organization is proud to support this important initiative which is one that provides

countries across our region of the Americas with the tools, data, and information

that is necessary to understand the health and wellbeing of adolescents and school-

aged youth.

“Why is this survey important? Why does it matter? Well, young people are at the

heart of our region’s future. Yet, they face growing threats to their health, rising

rates of obesity, exposure to violence, mental health challenges, and risky

behaviors that can lead to lifelong consequences. This Global School Health

Survey allows us to listen to their voices. It provides nationally representative data

across key health areas, including physical activity, nutrition, substance abuse,

mental health, and others that you heard about.”

Dr. Boisson stated that the survey provides key information to inform and shape

evidence-based policies and school health programs, and it ensures that the

interventions are timely, effective, and youth-centered.

“Conducting this survey, especially in a post-pandemic time, was no small feat. It

really reflects the country’s strong resolve to place the health and well-being of

young people high on the national agenda. We also recognize the many schools, the

teachers, and the students who participated in the survey. Their voices are shaping

national policy, and most likely inspiring regional action as well.”

She went on to say that the survey in the Bahamas is actually part of a wider

regional effort across the Americas because countries are implementing these

global school health surveys to track progress, identify gaps, and share solutions.

Planning officer in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Cherita Moxey, went

into greater detail about the results of the 2025 Global School Health Survey. She

explained there have been three population-based assessments of teens in the

Bahamas – in 1998, 2013, and 2023, and that while there are few positive notes,

much of the data collected is nothing short of alarming, demonstrating that the

health and well-being of teens in the Bahamas has worsened dramatically.

“Over the past 25 years, eight of the 54 or 15 percent of the measured indicators

have moved in the right direction. For example, more teens are food secure, and

more are delaying sexual debut. 3 of the 54 or six percent of the indicators have not

changed. And 36 of the 54 or 67 percent of these indicators have moved in the

wrong direction.”

She shared that in terms of physical health, the rate of overweight teens in The

Bahamas has increased by over 135 percent since 1998. Obesity has tripled from

seven percent to 21 percent, fruit intake is down by 133 percent, veggie intake is

down by 210 percent and physical activity is down by 53 percent.

“Sleep is an important component of both physical and mental health. Yet

significant sleep deficit is emerging among teens with nearly 30 percent

getting less than five hours of sleep per night, far below what is required for

healthy brain development, emotional regulation, and optimal academic

performance.”

Despite all of these negative numbers, Dr. Moxey stated that when it came to teen

sex health, the results showed some more encouraging signs.

“More teens are choosing to delay sexual activity. Fewer are initiating sex at the

age of 13 or younger. And the proportion of teens reporting multiple sexual

partners has significantly declined from 55 percent in 1998 to 15 percent in 2023.

However, nearly 50 percent of sexually active teens reported having unprotected

sex, indicating that condom knowledge is not translating into condom use. This gap

may be contributing to the recent increase in sexually transmitted infections as

reported by the national HIV Aids program earlier this year.”

Other categories including substance misuse, violence and injury (both physical

and sexual), mental health, and adverse childhood experiences, show more

negative data than positive. Dr. Moxey encourages teens to use these findings to

better understand their health. The fourth wave of the Bahamas global school

health survey is scheduled for 2028-2029 to give us a clear window to change the

trajectory to better health and well-being for teens in the Bahamas.