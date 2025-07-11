BY CLEMIA NEELY
Journal Staff Writer
The Ministry of Health and Wellness presented the findings of the Bahamas 2025
Global School Health Survey (GSHS) last week, a comprehensive national
snapshot of health, risks, and lived experiences of Bahamian adolescents between
the ages of 13 and 18, which revealed deeply troubling trends. This week, Dr. Pearl McMillan
of the Ministry of Health and Wellness said that this survey, which is used in nearly
100 countries, is a globally recognized and standardized tool.
“It aims to assess key risk and protective factors among teens across six vital
areas, including diet and nutrition, physical activity, substance abuse, sexual
health, violence and injury, mental health, and parental and community support.”
According to Dr. McMillan, the GSHS therefore is a very instrumental tool in
helping us to understand the health and well-being of teens and youth in the
country. She then shared a little more about the survey.
“In our survey, we had a total of 2,213 students aged 13 to 18, and this was across
35 schools and eight islands that participated in this last cycle of the survey. The
islands were Abaco, Andros, Berry Islands, Eleuthera, Exuma, Inagua, Grand
Bahama, and New Providence. An 80% response rate was achieved, ensuring that
the findings are not only reflective of those who participated in the survey, but also
generalizable to the broader population of 13- to 18-year-olds in our country,” she
said.
She went on to say that this milestone represents the cumulation of a two-year
journey carefully navigated through four strategic phases fueled by unwavering
commitment of the coordinating committee. “The findings shared today should be
treated as priority and raise concern for everybody with commitment to support the
changes required.
Doctor Eldonna Boisson, Pan American Health Organization/World Health
Organization (PAHO/WHO) representative for The Bahamas, said that the
organization is proud to support this important initiative which is one that provides
countries across our region of the Americas with the tools, data, and information
that is necessary to understand the health and wellbeing of adolescents and school-
aged youth.
“Why is this survey important? Why does it matter? Well, young people are at the
heart of our region’s future. Yet, they face growing threats to their health, rising
rates of obesity, exposure to violence, mental health challenges, and risky
behaviors that can lead to lifelong consequences. This Global School Health
Survey allows us to listen to their voices. It provides nationally representative data
across key health areas, including physical activity, nutrition, substance abuse,
mental health, and others that you heard about.”
Dr. Boisson stated that the survey provides key information to inform and shape
evidence-based policies and school health programs, and it ensures that the
interventions are timely, effective, and youth-centered.
“Conducting this survey, especially in a post-pandemic time, was no small feat. It
really reflects the country’s strong resolve to place the health and well-being of
young people high on the national agenda. We also recognize the many schools, the
teachers, and the students who participated in the survey. Their voices are shaping
national policy, and most likely inspiring regional action as well.”
She went on to say that the survey in the Bahamas is actually part of a wider
regional effort across the Americas because countries are implementing these
global school health surveys to track progress, identify gaps, and share solutions.
Planning officer in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Cherita Moxey, went
into greater detail about the results of the 2025 Global School Health Survey. She
explained there have been three population-based assessments of teens in the
Bahamas – in 1998, 2013, and 2023, and that while there are few positive notes,
much of the data collected is nothing short of alarming, demonstrating that the
health and well-being of teens in the Bahamas has worsened dramatically.
“Over the past 25 years, eight of the 54 or 15 percent of the measured indicators
have moved in the right direction. For example, more teens are food secure, and
more are delaying sexual debut. 3 of the 54 or six percent of the indicators have not
changed. And 36 of the 54 or 67 percent of these indicators have moved in the
wrong direction.”
She shared that in terms of physical health, the rate of overweight teens in The
Bahamas has increased by over 135 percent since 1998. Obesity has tripled from
seven percent to 21 percent, fruit intake is down by 133 percent, veggie intake is
down by 210 percent and physical activity is down by 53 percent.
“Sleep is an important component of both physical and mental health. Yet
significant sleep deficit is emerging among teens with nearly 30 percent
getting less than five hours of sleep per night, far below what is required for
healthy brain development, emotional regulation, and optimal academic
performance.”
Despite all of these negative numbers, Dr. Moxey stated that when it came to teen
sex health, the results showed some more encouraging signs.
“More teens are choosing to delay sexual activity. Fewer are initiating sex at the
age of 13 or younger. And the proportion of teens reporting multiple sexual
partners has significantly declined from 55 percent in 1998 to 15 percent in 2023.
However, nearly 50 percent of sexually active teens reported having unprotected
sex, indicating that condom knowledge is not translating into condom use. This gap
may be contributing to the recent increase in sexually transmitted infections as
reported by the national HIV Aids program earlier this year.”
Other categories including substance misuse, violence and injury (both physical
and sexual), mental health, and adverse childhood experiences, show more
negative data than positive. Dr. Moxey encourages teens to use these findings to
better understand their health. The fourth wave of the Bahamas global school
health survey is scheduled for 2028-2029 to give us a clear window to change the
trajectory to better health and well-being for teens in the Bahamas.