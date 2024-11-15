By Gerrino J. Saunders

Journal Staff Writer

Prime Minister Philip Davis held nothing back and received a round of

applause following his powerful speech to world leaders at the United

Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku Azerbaijan where he

challenged global leaders to address the complexities of climate change

with the same zeal and financial backing they commit to wars and fighting

pandemics.

Mr. Davis began his speech by noting that this past year has been the

hottest in recorded history.

He said, “for the first time, for more than 12 months, global temperatures

have exceeded the warming threshold of 1.5-degrees Celsius. We are

dangerously close to a line beyond which there is no return—a line that

separates the world as we know it from a world unrecognizable.”

“Our choice today will either be remembered as the moment we stepped

forward together or as the instant we allowed the world to slip from our

grasp. How will they judge us? Will they say we were too timid, too divided,

to save what we had the power to protect,” he asked?

The Prime Minister said catastrophic climate events witnessed around the

world have led to major loss of life, property and infrastructure and world

leaders persist in responding to these events as though they are merely

unfortunate, isolated and national.

“I ask you to look beyond borders, beyond flags,” he said. “The fires that

devour your forests, the hurricanes that shatter our homes, are not distant

misfortunes but shared tragedies. What we endure, you endure; what we

lose, you lose. And if we fail to act, it will be our children and grand

children who bear the burden, their dreams reduced to memories of what

we could have saved.”

“This is the fundamental principle underpinning this United Nations

Framework. None of us can achieve a solution by acting on our own. And

none of us can escape the obligation to act in the best interests of ourselves

and each other. Our survival is in our hands, and hope lies not in waiting,

but in moving forward with the fierce determination to secure a future that

give humanity the best chance.”

“In order to protect that shared interest – now and into the future – urgent,

serious action is needed to reduce carbon emissions. We know this,” said

Mr Davis.

He reminded the global leaders that a continuation of current practices will

lead to a catastrophic rise in temperature of up to 3.1 degrees celsius above

pre-industrial levels.

He also noted that the current Nationally Determined Commitments made

for 2030 are not being met. And even if they were, the world would still face

a rise in temperature of 2.6 to 2.8 degrees Celsius.

However, he said it is still technically possible to meet the goal of 1.5 degree

celsius, but only if there is a G20-led massive global mobilization to cut all

greenhouse gas emissions. As they are responsible for 80% of all carbon

emissions, it is possible.

To meet the goal of 1.5 degree celsius Prime Minister Davis said they would

need to act “dramatically and decisively” and action would need to start

today.

He said, “in the face of all this, we still refuse to give up, refuse to lose hope.

We do not – cannot – accept that our survival is merely an option. And so,

in The Bahamas we continue to play our part. We continue to preserve and

protect the forests of grasses in our seas, which are estimated to absorb

more carbon than the Amazon Rainforest. If the Amazon provides the lungs

to the planet, our sea grasses are its hidden blue heart.”

Mr. Davis said his government will continue its transition to sources of

renewable energy, and it will continue to pioneer the use of blue carbon

credits, to support the architecture of international climate finance.

“We want to play our part,” he said. “But alone, we cannot succeed in any

of it. We simply do not have the resources. And each hurricane, each

climate disaster, leaves us with even less.”

The Prime Minister implored his audience to not forget the historic

achievement of The Paris Agreement.

He said in Article 9, the special circumstances of Small Island Developing

States and Least Developed Countries were addressed in its climate finance

provisions.

“The numbers paint a clear picture,” he said. “Small Island Developing

States have spent 18 times more in debt repayments than they have

received in climate finance. Our ‘special circumstances’ require more

action, not less. These provisions must urgently now be fully

operationalised, along with the other funding commitments previously

made. Merely describing the special circumstances is not enough.

“And even as we now approach the eleventh hour of an agreement, we are

deeply concerned that some of the Parties now systematically seek to erase

this fundamental provision of the Paris Agreement,” said Mr. Davis.

Continuing he said, “The greatest challenge we face isn’t just political

will—it’s political change. We’re witnessing governments come to power

that are retreating from climate commitments, dismissing the Paris

Agreement, and turning inward.

“This isn’t a crisis we can afford to address sporadically, nor is it a battle

that can be won in isolated chapters, written and erased with every election.

If we leave climate action to the whims of political cycles, our planet’s

future becomes precarious.”

“The climate crisis does not pause for elections or accommodate the sway of

changing political tides. It demands continuity, commitment, and, most of

all, solidarity,” said Mr Davis.