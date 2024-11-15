By Tynia Brown

Journal Staff Writer

The safety of airline passengers has once again come into question as the violence in Haiti

continues to escalate and it has prompted the national flag carrier, Bahamasair to suspend its

service to Haiti. Gunfire aimed at commercial aircraft has led to the suspension of flights by

several international carriers, including Spirit Airlines, JetBlue, and Bahamasair. The latest

incident occurred on Monday when a Spirit Airlines flight, traveling from Fort Lauderdale to

Port-au-Prince, was struck by bullets as it attempted to land at the Haitian capital’s airport.

Although no passengers were injured, one flight attendant sustained minor injuries. The plane

was forced to reroute to Santiago, Dominican Republic, where an inspection revealed damage

consistent with gunfire.

In response to this growing threat, Spirit Airlines suspended its flights to Port-au-Prince and

Cap-Haitien, while the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed a 30-day ban on U.S.

airlines flying into Haiti. JetBlue Airways also reported finding bullet damage on one of its

planes after it arrived in New York from Port-au-Prince, further highlighting the dangers posed

by armed gangs in the country.

As the violence intensifies, Bahamasair, which had been flying regularly to Cap-Haitien, has

now suspended its flights to the northern city. Cap-Haitien, which had been considered safer than

Port-au-Prince, has increasingly become vulnerable to the violence plaguing the country. The

decision was made following consultations with government officials and extensive safety

assessments.

Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister of The Bahamas and Minister of Tourism, Aviation, and

Investments, emphasized that the safety of passengers and crew is the airline’s top priority. “We

are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our passengers and crew members,” Cooper

said. “We regularly evaluate the security conditions in Haiti, and we will continue to monitor the

situation closely. If conditions worsen, we will pause flights as needed, just as we have done in

the past.”

While Cap-Haitien had generally been viewed as safer than Port-au-Prince, the unpredictable and

deteriorating security situation has led the airline to reassess its operations. “The situation in

Haiti remains volatile,” Cooper said. “We take no chances when it comes to the safety of our

passengers. We will not hesitate to cancel or suspend flights if we believe the environment is

unstable.”

The suspension comes amidst growing concerns over the state of Haiti’s security. Gangs have

taken control of significant portions of Port-au-Prince, and the country has been experiencing

widespread political instability since Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s resignation in April. The U.S.

Embassy in Port-au-Prince has also issued a travel advisory, urging American citizens to avoid

travel to Haiti due to gang activity, protests, and overall insecurity.

“The U.S. government cannot guarantee the safety of travel within Haiti at this time,” the

embassy warned in a statement. “Americans in Haiti should remain vigilant and exercise

caution.”

Cooper stressed that while the suspension of flights to Haiti is a difficult decision, it is one that

the government of The Bahamas takes very seriously, especially given the close proximity of the

two nations. “We have a peculiar interest in that we are in close proximity to Haiti, and we are

deeply concerned for the safety of all persons traveling in these distressing environments,” he

said. “Haiti is one of our close neighbors, and we have a commitment to ensure that the safety of

our citizens and travelers comes first.”

In addition to the airline suspensions, the Bahamas has also been involved in international efforts

to stabilize Haiti. Last month, a six-member advance team from the Royal Bahamas Defence

Force joined the multinational security support mission in Haiti, coordinated by CARICOM and

supported by international partners, including Kenya, Jamaica, and Belize. This mission is aimed

at restoring peace and stability to the country.

“We are actively working with our CARICOM counterparts to gather intelligence and assess the

situation,” Cooper explained. “We have special interest in Haiti, including close ties with former

Prime Minister Perry Christie, who works alongside former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce

Golding as part of the CARICOM Eminent Persons Group (it also includes Kenny Anthony,

former prime minister of St. Lucia). Our role in providing intelligence support for CARICOM

and maintaining dialogue with our embassy in Haiti is critical in understanding the situation on

the ground.”

Despite the troubling security landscape, The Bahamas government has made it clear that any

decisions to resume flights will be based on the safety and well-being of all Bahamians and

international travelers. “We will continue to make our decisions based on the safety and security

of everyone involved,” Cooper said. “Right now, we must proceed with caution as we work to

ensure that the environment stabilizes before we resume regular operations.”

As the crisis in Haiti continues, the international community, including The Bahamas, is

watching closely and adjusting policies as necessary. The suspension of flights and the warnings

from governments underscore the severity of the situation and the need for continued vigilance in

the face of escalating violence and instability.