Last Wednesday, some $1.2 million worth of military equipment and supplies were officially handed over to the government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas from the government of the People’s Republic of China.

The equipment was signed over by Ambassador His Excellency Huang Qinguo and accepted by Minister of National Security Marvin Dames, at a small ceremony hosted at the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Coral Harbour Base.

Recently celebrating 20 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, China has made many investments in the Bahamian economy and culture.

This latest gifting of military equipment and supplies will assist with military training, rescue operations in times of disaster, and transport and protection of Royal Bahamas Defence Force personnel in dangerous and high risk situations.

Ambassador Huang in his remarks noted that the efforts of the two governments working together is a step towards promoting peace and security.

Minister Dames expressed similar sentiments stating that the equipment and supplies will enhance “the safety of the men and women of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force as they perform their duties in protecting the people of The Bahamas.”

Commander Defence Force Commodore Tellis Bethel acknowledged that transnational criminals are expanding their networks, thus making it imperative for the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and its law enforcement partners to be equipped to protect the people they serve.

In attendance at the ceremony were the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Carl Smith, officials at the Chinese Embassy, and senior officers of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

The ceremony concluded with the signing of the handover agreement and a viewing of the equipment.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force remains committed to guarding our heritage.