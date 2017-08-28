Member of Parliament for Bains and Grants Town Travis Robinson, along with Bahamian actor Van Brown, partnered with corporate Bahamas to give back to residents of the community and distribute school supplies this past Saturday.

Brown, who lives in Los Angeles, has been coming back to his childhood community for more than 10 years to put on the event “A Celebration of Love.”

He said God pressed it upon his heart to create something that would help the youth from his old community see their full potential and spark a change in the community.

Brown said he was pleased that this year the government and member of parliament for the area not only donated to the event, but held his hand and walked with him in this venture, not for political gain, but because of his compassion.

Robinson said he was pleased to see that a young man who is a product of the community wanted to return to give back to the neighbourhood.

“He partnered with my team in the community center and it was a collaborative effort to give the kids something memorable for when they go back to school,” Robinson added.

Robinson said he has future plans to empower the young persons of the community through a partnership that will allow the youth to register for courses in either entrepreneurship and sma

ll business development or a beginner’s course in computer information services.

Brown said he will continue to give back as well and has future plans to renovate a house each year during his visit and also build a permanent building that has around-the-clock mentorship, as he believes that the youth of the community just need to be introduced to something different in order for there to be a change in their lives.

Approximately 4,000 back-to-school bags were given away as Brown donated 1,000 bags, Robinson donated 1,600 bags, Aliv donated 1,000 bags and Vita Malt donated 1,000 bags all with books and supplies packed inside.

ALIV Chief Business Developer Gravette Brown said, “This is really our base. This is where most of our first customers came from and they are the ones that need the most support.”

She added that as a corporate citizen, giving back is something that she believes in very strongly and plan to have many events in the coming weeks to give back and provide value, transparency and service to every consumer.

Miss Bahamas World Geena Thomspon said she’s happy to be a part of the ALIV team in this give back initiative and plans to do more in the upcoming month to help those who suffer from homelessness and hunger in the Bahamas.