The Ministry of National Security this week responded to social media posts

alleging that RBDF officers deployed to Haiti have been abandoned, unpaid, and

placed in unsafe conditions. The Ministry says these claims are inaccurate and do

not reflect the facts on the ground.

While outside Parliament on Wednesday morning Opposition Deputy Leader

Shanendon Cartwright, was critical of the government for neglecting to answer

questions in Parliament pertaining to the concerns from the opposition as well as

concerns from the Bahamian people on a number of subject matters including the

status of the RBDF officers in Haiti.

“The fundamental questions Bahamians are asking now is what is the status of the

safety of the men and women who are there in Haiti? We have been made to

understand that there are growing concerns, and we wish for the government to be

transparent about the status of the situation in Haiti, especially as it relates to the

safety of the men and women there,” Cartwright said. “And so the determination

can be made about where we are heading as it relates to this policy and how do we

continue to protect the lives and the interest of the men and women of the Royal

Bahamas Defence Force.”

Cartwright also asked the government to come clean as it relates to this situation

because all Bahamians, particularly the families of those men and women in Haiti,

are very concerned about this issue.

However, even before Mr. Cartwright’s comments the Ministry said in a statement

that all deployed officers and marines continue to receive their full salaries and

benefits. In addition to their regular salaries, they were also paid at the beginning

of the deployment the full six months of hazard pay and hardship allowance at the

highest rate, and deployment allowance 25% more than the highest deployment

pay for the RBDF personnel deployed anywhere else.

The Ministry adds, the welfare of its personnel has remained a top priority and that

officers have had access to direct communication with government officials and

heads of mission which allowed open dialogue on any concerns.

Additionally, Commander Julian Smith, the Bahamas’ Chargé d’Affaires in Haiti,

has personally visited the Bahamian officers to provide support and assess

conditions. The Ministry also reiterated that RBDF officers are not engaged in

front-line patrols within the Haitian National Police or the Kenyan Contingent.

Instead, they are assigned to command roles and support functions within the

logistics support area, in line with the terms of their deployment.

The Ministry urges the public to refrain from spreading misinformation and to seek

clarification through official channels should concerns arise.