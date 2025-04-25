BY CLEMIA NEELY

Bahama Journal Staff Writer

With the rising number of domestic violence cases in The Bahamas, the Royal

Bahamas Police Force was prompted to officially open ther new domestic violence

unit’s premises in Chippingham expanding its services beyond the walls of Police

headquarters in East Street where it was previously based. The theme for the day,

“Do Not Suffer in Silence!”

A significant gender-based violence study found that one in four women in the

Bahamas has suffered physical or sexual violence in their life. Kimberly Furnish,

Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy, shared the importance of ensuring the

safety of Bahamian citizens.

“To truly harness the potential of a nation, we must ensure that every citizen,

particularly women and girls, can live free from fear and from violence. Their

safety is not just a moral imperative, but a cornerstone of our collective prosperity.

As a mother myself of two strong, lovely girls, this issue is especially dear to me.

When women and girls are safe, they can pursue education, engage in economic

activities, and contribute to the social and political fabric of our society,” she said.

The Commissioner of Police, Shanta Knowles, said this project began on the fifth

of July 2022, when the Domestic Violence Task Force Unit was formed as a

specialized stand-alone unit to respond to reported cases of abuse and violence

against men, women, and children.

She stated, “for far too long, domestic violence has operated behind closed doors,

in the silence of the night, with victims too afraid to speak. With the official

opening of this dedicated Domestic Violence Unit building, we are declaring that

enough is enough. We are saying the cries of victims will no longer go unheard.

Those who hurt the most vulnerable among us will be met with swift, informed,

and coordinated justice.”

Wayne Munroe, Minister of National Security, made mention of the recent release

of the IDB Survey on Bahamas Women Health and Wellbeing in the Country, the

first ever survey of violence against women and girls, but not limited to women

and girls.

“I would say that centers like this in the initial instance may well result in an

increase in certain categories of crime because people become more comfortable

reporting crimes knowing they will be received and supported,” he said.

Prime Minister Philip Davis commented that Domestic Violence is not something

that lives in headlines, but it’s something that lives in our homes, our communities,

and too many quiet corners that people feel afraid, alone, and unsure if anyone will

help. He also noted that they are taking a step forward, though it is not a completed

work, but it is a step in letting people know that the government is here to help.

He said, “this unit wasn’t created for statistics or for press releases. It was created

for that woman who has packed and unpacked her bags a dozen times trying to find

the right moment to leave. It was created for the child who flinches at raised voices

because they have learnt what comes next. It was created for the neighbor who’s

heard the yelling through the walls and wondered whether to knock or to just stay

quiet.”

The launch of the domestic violence unit will begin to address the growing concern

of domestic and gender-based violence in the country. While there is still more

progress to be made, the establishment of this unit will create a safer, more

supportive environment for the Bahamian people.