BY CLEMIA NEELY
Bahama Journal Staff Writer
With the rising number of domestic violence cases in The Bahamas, the Royal
Bahamas Police Force was prompted to officially open ther new domestic violence
unit’s premises in Chippingham expanding its services beyond the walls of Police
headquarters in East Street where it was previously based. The theme for the day,
“Do Not Suffer in Silence!”
A significant gender-based violence study found that one in four women in the
Bahamas has suffered physical or sexual violence in their life. Kimberly Furnish,
Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy, shared the importance of ensuring the
safety of Bahamian citizens.
“To truly harness the potential of a nation, we must ensure that every citizen,
particularly women and girls, can live free from fear and from violence. Their
safety is not just a moral imperative, but a cornerstone of our collective prosperity.
As a mother myself of two strong, lovely girls, this issue is especially dear to me.
When women and girls are safe, they can pursue education, engage in economic
activities, and contribute to the social and political fabric of our society,” she said.
The Commissioner of Police, Shanta Knowles, said this project began on the fifth
of July 2022, when the Domestic Violence Task Force Unit was formed as a
specialized stand-alone unit to respond to reported cases of abuse and violence
against men, women, and children.
She stated, “for far too long, domestic violence has operated behind closed doors,
in the silence of the night, with victims too afraid to speak. With the official
opening of this dedicated Domestic Violence Unit building, we are declaring that
enough is enough. We are saying the cries of victims will no longer go unheard.
Those who hurt the most vulnerable among us will be met with swift, informed,
and coordinated justice.”
Wayne Munroe, Minister of National Security, made mention of the recent release
of the IDB Survey on Bahamas Women Health and Wellbeing in the Country, the
first ever survey of violence against women and girls, but not limited to women
and girls.
“I would say that centers like this in the initial instance may well result in an
increase in certain categories of crime because people become more comfortable
reporting crimes knowing they will be received and supported,” he said.
Prime Minister Philip Davis commented that Domestic Violence is not something
that lives in headlines, but it’s something that lives in our homes, our communities,
and too many quiet corners that people feel afraid, alone, and unsure if anyone will
help. He also noted that they are taking a step forward, though it is not a completed
work, but it is a step in letting people know that the government is here to help.
He said, “this unit wasn’t created for statistics or for press releases. It was created
for that woman who has packed and unpacked her bags a dozen times trying to find
the right moment to leave. It was created for the child who flinches at raised voices
because they have learnt what comes next. It was created for the neighbor who’s
heard the yelling through the walls and wondered whether to knock or to just stay
quiet.”
The launch of the domestic violence unit will begin to address the growing concern
of domestic and gender-based violence in the country. While there is still more
progress to be made, the establishment of this unit will create a safer, more
supportive environment for the Bahamian people.