By Julian Reid
Bahama Journal News Editor
The Prime Minister of the Bahamas Philip Davis is expected to announce the date for a Bye Election in the Golden Isles constituency shortly. He made this known on Thursday evening after ratifying a number of Progressive Liberal Party candidates for general elections whenever they are called.
It is expected that the bye election will be called in late November fill the seat now vacant on the passing of Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources, Vaughn Miller.
Attorney Darron Pickstock has been ratified by the PLP National General Council as the party’s standard bearer for the constituency.
Pickstock was one of the candidates ratified by the PLP’s National General Council last
night which included businessman and gaming entrepreneur Sebastian “Sebas” Bastian
who got the party’s nod for the Fort Charlotte constituency.
Leader of the Free National Movement Michael Pintard had urged the government to go
straight into a general election with one year left before the government’s mandate ends
next year October but it is understood that the PLP government under the leadership of
Prime Minister Philip Davis wants to complete its full term to ensure that its many
projects that are in progress are in full effect to the benefit of the Bahamian people.
Miller who first represented Golden Isles under the FNM from 2017 to 2021 and then
joined the PLP for his second consecutive win in the constituency died suddenly on
September 28 at the age of 64. Last week, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Patricia
Deveaux officially announce the vacancy of the seat.
According to Article 67 of the Bahamas Constitution, in such cases a by-election must
be held within 60 days of a seat becoming vacant.
Miller who had pushed for Bahamians to benefit more from the country’s natural
resources disagreed with the Dr. Hubert Minnis-led administration over that party’s
move to increase VAT. He announced his separation from the FNM during a sitting of
the House of Assembly and later joined the PLP, a party he once sought the nomination
for in his native island of Eleuthera.
Up to the time of his death, Miller held the post of Minister of Environment and Natural
Resources. However, he had already made public his decision not to run in the 2026
general election citing personal reasons.
Darron Pickstock was appointed to the Senate in October 2021 and following Miller’s
death said publicly he was interested in running for the seat. He is an attorney at Glinton
Sweeting O’Brien a law firm which specializes in offshore financial services. He joined
that firm in 2010 and was made partner in 2017. Pickstock also serves as Executive
Chairman of the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC).
Pickstock will face off against FNM candidate for Golden Isles Brian Brown, an
insurance specialist. Brown lives in the Golden Isles constituency and served as
campaign manager for Vaughn Miller when he ran on the FNM ticket.
The Coalition of Independents led by Lincoln Bain was the first political party to start
rolling out its candidates for the 2026 general election ratified Brian Rolle to represent
the party in next year’s general elections.