By Julian Reid

Bahama Journal News Editor

The Prime Minister of the Bahamas Philip Davis is expected to announce the date for a Bye Election in the Golden Isles constituency shortly. He made this known on Thursday evening after ratifying a number of Progressive Liberal Party candidates for general elections whenever they are called.

It is expected that the bye election will be called in late November fill the seat now vacant on the passing of Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources, Vaughn Miller.

Attorney Darron Pickstock has been ratified by the PLP National General Council as the party’s standard bearer for the constituency.

Pickstock was one of the candidates ratified by the PLP’s National General Council last

night which included businessman and gaming entrepreneur Sebastian “Sebas” Bastian

who got the party’s nod for the Fort Charlotte constituency.

Leader of the Free National Movement Michael Pintard had urged the government to go

straight into a general election with one year left before the government’s mandate ends

next year October but it is understood that the PLP government under the leadership of

Prime Minister Philip Davis wants to complete its full term to ensure that its many

projects that are in progress are in full effect to the benefit of the Bahamian people.

Miller who first represented Golden Isles under the FNM from 2017 to 2021 and then

joined the PLP for his second consecutive win in the constituency died suddenly on

September 28 at the age of 64. Last week, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Patricia

Deveaux officially announce the vacancy of the seat.

According to Article 67 of the Bahamas Constitution, in such cases a by-election must

be held within 60 days of a seat becoming vacant.

Miller who had pushed for Bahamians to benefit more from the country’s natural

resources disagreed with the Dr. Hubert Minnis-led administration over that party’s

move to increase VAT. He announced his separation from the FNM during a sitting of

the House of Assembly and later joined the PLP, a party he once sought the nomination

for in his native island of Eleuthera.

Up to the time of his death, Miller held the post of Minister of Environment and Natural

Resources. However, he had already made public his decision not to run in the 2026

general election citing personal reasons.

Darron Pickstock was appointed to the Senate in October 2021 and following Miller’s

death said publicly he was interested in running for the seat. He is an attorney at Glinton

Sweeting O’Brien a law firm which specializes in offshore financial services. He joined

that firm in 2010 and was made partner in 2017. Pickstock also serves as Executive

Chairman of the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC).

Pickstock will face off against FNM candidate for Golden Isles Brian Brown, an

insurance specialist. Brown lives in the Golden Isles constituency and served as

campaign manager for Vaughn Miller when he ran on the FNM ticket.

The Coalition of Independents led by Lincoln Bain was the first political party to start

rolling out its candidates for the 2026 general election ratified Brian Rolle to represent

the party in next year’s general elections.