The President of The Bahamas Public Services Union, Kimsley Ferguson says his union does not think the government is addressing the matter of relocating the General Post Office as urgently as it should be.

“There are ramifications with regards to health issues, persons are still challenged with respiratory issues in that environment and in my opinion, I think they can do a little more.

“I would have thought that some temporary location would have been sought and it was agreed that persons working in the General Post Office would go to the various sub stations and the mail would have been taken to the various sub stations and been sorted.

“I am disappointed that the government is still allowing people to be in mold infested environments,” he said.

Mr. Ferguson also said that with regards to the delay being as a result of the failures to move post offices boxes that a proper assessment wasn’t done on this issue.

The Union President Ferguson weighing in on the ongoing issue of the Post Office being delayed, said that he only found out about the delay on Friday through the media.

He added that the union is concerned that as a partner, they were not afforded a seat at the table to discuss the timeline regarding to the Post Office’s relocation.

“Initially it was agreed that somewhere around the end of January the Post Office would have moved. If there was an adjustment in the time frame, we felt like we should have been invited to have a discussion about anything that would affect the membership of The Bahamas Public Services Union and employees of the public service; that was our concern.”

Mr. Ferguson said he had to find out via the news media of the delay in relocating the Post Office. “Again it is what it is with regards to the delay at this time, but moving forward we’re hopeful that would ever dialogue take place, the union would be privy to it,” he added.

The plan is to lease 75,000 square feet of space at Town Centre Mall for the concessionary rate of $12 per square foot or $900,000 a year.

The owners will bear the $3.5 million cost of renovating the building.

Calls were made to Transport Minister Renward Wells but no calls were returned up to press time.