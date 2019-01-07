Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd assured yesterday that the facilities at the C.H. Reeves Junior High School are ready for classes this morning.

Last week, the Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) planned to conduct a walkabout of the campus to ensure that everything was in place, however that never happened.

The Minister instead conducted a walkabout yesterday and he said that he is pleased with what he has seen.

“We had engaged Frank Hanna Cleaning Company, who has done a comprehensive scrub down of the entire school area. As you know, there are 13 brand new classrooms that are ready to be occupied by students and teachers.”

He added, “there are a number of classes that were of concern to teachers, which have been specifically addressed, but in addition to those and all of the others, the school is ready.”

The Union also had an opportunity to scope out the improvements yesterday ahead of classes this morning.

B.U.T. President Belinda Wilson confirmed with The Journal that the ministry addressed all matters of concern.

She said, “they did exterminate for termites and rodents. We are now awaiting some extra desks and chairs for both students and teachers. With regard to the water problem, we expect them to put in the pumps tomorrow.”

She added, “we have one or two other outstanding with the mold. We have to review that report along with a few other matters. So, tomorrow morning teachers will come to school and they’re going to their various classrooms so that they can make an assessment and then we will ensure that everyone is on the same page.”

Minister Lloyd said that there was one classroom at the school, according to the report, with “elevated mold in the air”.

That classroom along with others is set to be tested again after the scrub down to ensure that its safe for both students and teachers.