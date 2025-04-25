By Arianna Neely

Bahama Journal Staff Writer

The Baillou Hill Community Clinic which has served residents of the Bain and Grants Town Community since the 1940s, was reopened this week after being closed for four years.

Some of the many services that the Baillou Hill Community Clinic offers include child healthcare, a wellness and sick baby clinic, home visiting services for senior citizens, travel clinic services, immunization distribution and card search for adults.

At the reopening ceremony, Prime Minister Philip Davis highlighted accomplishments in the healthcare sector which the Davis Administration has promised to the nation.

“Today marks another important milestone as we reopen a clinic that had fallen into disrepair and is now able to adequately service the healthcare needs of the surrounding community. The Baillou Hill Road Clinic has not just been refurbished or repaired, it has been transformed to deliver modern, state-of-the art care. This is just the latest of dozens of clinics to be modernized to provide 21st-century healthcare services.”

Minister for Bain and Grants Town, Wayde Watson describe the renovations as a “tremendous transformation.” At the ribbon cutting and reopening ceremony he revealed what changes and upgrades have been made to the clinic

“The renovations included the modernizing the medical equipment, enhancing the patient facilities and creating a more welcoming environment for both patients and staff alike”.

This closure and renovation of the clinic shortly followed protests after the pandemic from the nurses and health care workers at this clinic who were upset at the poor conditions of the facility.

During the closure, operations and patients were redirected to the Fleming Street Clinic. That clinic is also expected to receive major upgrades to further the efforts of providing state-of-the-art health care nationwide.

The transformation of this clinic followed the groundbreaking of the groundbreaking of the Coconut Grove Advanced Health Center two weeks ago and the reopening of the Saint Annes Town Clinic a week later.