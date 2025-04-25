By Gerrino J. Saunders

Bahama Journal News Editor

The Bahamas Debt Conversion Project for Marine Conservation has been

recognized by international news and data service Global Capital as the

‘Environment Social and Governance deal of the year’ at the Latin America

Bond Awards 2025.

In November 2024 the Government of The Bahamas, the Nature Conservancy,

the Inter-American Development Bank and several financial partners

completed a Nature bonds project to refinance some $300 million of the

nation’s external commercial debt to help the country improve ocean

conservation and management of its marine protected areas (MPA’s).

The project registered a number of firsts. It was the first time that a private

investor, Builder Vision provided a co-guarantee with a multilateral

development bank (MDB); the first time a private insurer AXA XL provided

credit insurance alongside an MDB in support of a sustainable issuance for

nature and climate and the first time that climate-smart MPA (marine

protected areas) commitments are included explicitly in the conservation

outcomes to support the climate mitigation and adaptation goals.

The Latin America Bond Awards program celebrates the leading names in the

Latin American debt capital markets.

During a communication in the House of Assembly this week Prime Minister

Philip Davis said, “this award is a significant industry acknowledgment of The

Bahamas’ leadership in crafting innovative financing solutions that advance

climate resilience. It also affirms the country’s strong commitment to both

ocean conservation and sound fiscal management.”

When the deal was first announced the leader of the Official Opposition

Michael Pintard called for the “full details” of the $300 million debt for nature

swap.

He said, “they say the plan is to use taxpayer dollars to fund environmental

conservation. But, true to form the Prime Minister has chosen flashy PR and

spin over transparency, instead of giving Bahamians the full details of the

deal.”

During his Communication the Prime Minister explained that The Bahamas

successfully secured USD $300 million in long-term external liquidity at a

highly favourable fixed coupon of 4.7 percent.

According to the Prime Minister, the proceeds were used to repurchase and

retire existing external commercial debt, generating savings over the life of the

new financing arrangement.

“The transaction is expected to provide USD 124 million in funding for marine

conservation over a 15-year period,” he said. “These resources will support

efforts to protect The Bahamas’ critical marine ecosystems, combat climate

change, and safeguard assets essential to the nation’s economy, livelihoods,

and cultural heritage.”

He also noted that the transaction is the largest marine conservation funding

initiative in the nation’s history and represents a major milestone in The

Bahamas’ prudent debt management strategy, leveraging innovative blended

finance to reduce debt service costs, strengthen climate resilience, and drive

the country’s ambitious sustainability agenda.

Mr. Davis said, “as the world takes note of this bold achievement, we now look

forward to the rollout of this initiative across the communities and settlements

of the Family Islands. This program will create job opportunities and establish

community-driven resource management groups. With this new framework,

the future of our marine resources and their stewardship can now be shaped

with the direct involvement of the people who stand to benefit the most from

their sustainable use.”

The Government thanked those Bahamians who worked behind the scenes to

negotiate the landmark transaction, including teams from the Department of

Marine Resources, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Environment and

Natural Resources, Bahamas National Trust, Bahamas Protected Areas Fund,

and the Climate Change and Environmental Advisory Unit.