Two young men were yesterday arraigned on murder charges.

The accused – 20-year-old Ahmad Clarke of Acklins Street, The Grove and 19-year-old, Katraz Coakley of Seymour Street, Yellow Elder.

Clarke, was arraigned on one count of murder.

It is alleged that on Saturday April 28th, the accused – by means of unlawful harm – intentionally and unlawfully caused the death of Christian Moree.

Clarke and Coakley, meantime areÂ charged with two counts of attempted murder.

It is alleged that on the same day in question, the men – being concerned together – intentionally and unlawfully attempted to kill Romello Moss and Tarsman Clarke.

The two were not required to enter a plea.

Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux remanded the pair to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until February 13th, 2019.

They were represented by Attorney Donna Major.