By Gerrino J. Saunders

Journal Staff Writer

The Bahamas main detention facility for illegal migrants, the Carmichael Road Detention Centre,

has from time-to-time come into question both locally and internationally regarding alleged ill-

treatment and/or abuse of detainees. In the House of Assembly on Wednesday, Minister of

Immigration Alfred Sears, during a communication, laid on the table of the house regulations

relating to the detention centre.

Minister Sears said the Immigration Detention Centre Regulations 2023 is part of the

government’s commitment to tackle the immigration issues faced in The Bahamas.

He said, “Today this is a manifestation of the government’s vision and commitment to the

Bahamian people to advance a progressive immigration reform, to protect our boarders, allow for

the orderly growth of industry and to treat irregular migrants in The Bahamas in a humane

manner.”

Continuing he said, “This therefore, calls for my ministry to have dual functionalities to protect

the national security interest of The Bahamas in the exercise of the power of admissibility and

lawful entry into the country, to detect apprehend and process irregular migrants in the process of

our laws and the international commitments and obligations that The Bahamas has voluntarily

assumed through its accession to various international treaties.”

Minister Sears noted that the Carmichael Road Detention Centre and other agencies that deal

with migrants have been operating without written regulations which could leave The Bahamas

open to many challenges, especially legally.

“At this time, The Bahamas has one officially recognized detention centre which is known as the

Carmichael Road Detention Centre. This facility, Madame Speaker, has been operational for

almost 20 years and does not have regulations to govern its operations. This is a critical

omission which makes The Bahamas open to international criticism and potential legal

challenges,” Mr. Sears explained.

He said the new regulations will also govern the procedures at the family detention centre for

women and children.

Despite not having an official regulation policy, Minister Sears maintains that the Carmichael

Detention Centre and other agencies have acted humanely towards migrants.

He also noted that a team from the United Nations Human Rights arm will engage in a 12-day

visit to The Bahamas when they will tour all of the immigration facilities.