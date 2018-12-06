The homicide count shot to 86, following another double homicide took place off Fire Trail Road in New Providence yesterday.

Based on the account residents of jubilee gardens shared with the police, gunshots rang out just before midnight.

Police press liaison officer superintendent Shanta Knowles said, “once officers responded to that location, the discovered two men in a vehicle. The vehicle was parked in the driveway of a home and the engine was still running. Both men had trauma injuries to their bodies.

She added, “EMS personnel came. They were unsuccessful in reviving them, and they were pronounced dead on the scene.”

This is the second double homicide for the week.

As the journal reported this past Monday, a couple – 33-year-old George Deveaux and 30-year-old Ashlee Hilton – was gunned down while leaving Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre.

Deveaux, at the time had just finished physiotherapy reportedly as a result of a shooting injury this past summer.

Superintendent Knowles told the media yesterday that at this point, there is no evidence suggesting the two matters are connected.