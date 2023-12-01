By Gerrino J. Saunders

Journal Staff Writer



The efforts of Prime Minister Philip Davis and other Caribbean leaders have paid off as countries

attending COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates agreed to a new Loss and Damage Fund.

This has been an issue that Mr. Davis have been championing over for the past two years since

taking office.

The operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund is a monumental step towards delivering

meaningful support for the world’s most vulnerable countries that are affected by the impacts of

climate change. The fund will help compensate countries struggling to cope with loss and

damage caused by hurricanes, floods and other devastating natural disasters.

Locally, the announcement was made by Keishla Adderly, acting press secretary in the Office of

the Prime Minister, at the weekly press briefing just hours after the successful agreement. She

shared brief comments by Prime Minister Davis who is in Dubai for COP28.

He said, “We trust that this promise will turn into reality as the days go on with our negotiations

and discussions with world leaders who are here with us. The key here is to ensure that the

industrialized world recognize their responsibility to Small Island Developing States like ours.

Recognize that they have a moral obligation and we are trying to convert that moral obligation

into a legal and enforceable obligation to provide funding for loss and damage as a result of

hurricane and other devastating events related to climate change, and that is where we are

headed.

“We will continue our efforts here and to ensure that you are not left behind in any of these

efforts to ensure that we in The Bahamas will preserve our lives.”

Reports out of the Dubai are that some countries began to make financial contributions to the

fund right away.

The Sultan al-Jaber, president of the COP28 Climate Conference hailed “the first decision to be

adopted on day one of any COP.” His country, the United Arab Emirates, committed $100

million to the fund. Other countries also made large commitments, including Germany, also at

$100 million.

Developing nations had long sought to address the problem of inadequate funding for responding

to climate disasters caused by climate change, which hit them especially hard, and for which they

have little responsibility — industrialized countries have spewed out carbon emissions that are

trapping heat in the atmosphere.