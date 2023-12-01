BY DESTINY JOHNSON

Journal Staff Writer

The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources has partnered with the Small Business

Development Centre (SBDC), the Bahamas Agricultural Industrial Corporation (BAIC) and the

Bahamas Agricultural and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) to offer $1 million in grant funding

to startup and existing businesses in the agricultural and fishing industries.

SBDC Executive Director Samantha Rolle said this funding is a part of the food security

initiative and sustainable food growth grant geared towards injecting vitality into the Bahamian

entrepreneurial landscape.

“So, for the second year, we’ve partnered with the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources

and in doing that, they’ve been a monetary contributor. So, they’ve provided $1 million in a

budget for us to utilize towards the food security initiative. Whereas as part of that initiative,

we’ve incorporated a sustainable food growth grant, so of course last year we launched the grant,

the inaugural launch of the grant,” Ms. Rolle said.

“This year we’re doing the same. However, we’ve expanded the scope in terms of there’s a greater

focus on fishers. And so that’s about 60 percent fisheries and 40 percent agriculture perspective,

right? Grant funding is up to $40,000 per each awardee with a budget of $1 million and our focus

is definitely food security.”

The country currently spends over $1 billion a year to import over 90 percent of the food we eat

into the county.

Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Jomo Campbell expressed his excitement for the

partnership and gives further details on how the food central project will be incorporated in the

initiative.

“It is my hope that those who are granted the available funding will use it to make their mark in

this country and become shining examples of what can happen when government truly partners

with the people to further national development. Now, not to be overlooked, the Food Central

Project is just as important, and this will be an emerging event for the census and patrons while

creating a platform for farmers, fishers and chefs to come together to showcase their produce and

skills, all while building a greater connection to the community,” Minister Campbell said.

“A great example of this is what was just shared with us in the video. Up to 40 vendors will be

selected to participate. Our country has a rich cultural heritage centered around its cuisine. And

so, I’m excited to see this culinary showcase where chefs will demonstrate their creativity and

expertise using local ingredients.”

In addition to the funding, Ms. Rolle said those approved for the grant will also receive a myriad

of other benefits.

“Training programs informing entrepreneurs in farming, fishing and supporting industries on

sustainable business practices, and fostering an ecosystem among these entrepreneurs across

various islands. Commerce opportunities, hosting Food Central, a market for farmers and fishers

and preparing them to be featured on our e-commerce platform to build long term client

relationships. Our culinary showcase, matching farmers and fishers with prominent chefs to

create dishes that showcase the versatility and creativity of locally grown caught and produced

products. Access to funding MSMEs that contribute to food security are invited to apply for our

grant funding of up to $40,000 or loan funding for various needs,” she said.

To apply for the sustainable food grant an learn more about the food security initiative, persons

can call SBDC at 461-sbdc or visit www. Accessaccelerator.org.