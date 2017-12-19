Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) gets a loan of $23.33 million dollars from the Caribbean and Development Bank (CDC) and a 13.3 in counterpart funding from The Government.

Long Island MP and Chairman of WSC, Adrian Gibson stated yesterday during a press briefing held at WSC headquarters.

In his efforts to advance water production in the family islands, particularly Long Island, Mr. Gibson said,

“The Corporation is presently executing a Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) Water Supply Improvement Project funded by a $28.33 million loan from the Bank and $13.3 million in counterpart funding from the Government of The Bahamas.

“This Project includes two projects in New Providence and projects on six different Family Islands including Long Island,” The MP told the media.

Mr. Gibson’s team will also be introducing two new water tankers to Long Island which will further improve potable water supply throughout the family islands.

Spanning over nineteen miles, Long Island will be outfitted with new water mains.

Expanding on the water supply project, Mr. Gibson indicated that such project is projected to provide a piped potable water supply to 300 plus homes and businesses on the island for the first time.

“This project will also include the expansion of the existing Deadman’s Cay Desalination Plant and the supply of additional water storage facilities to ensure that the plant can produce sufficient potable water to meet the needs of all, I stress all, residences and businesses from Thompson Bay to Lochabar on a 24hrs a day 7 days a week basis.

“This multi-million dollar project bringing about a world class potable water system for that part of Long Island,” Mr. Gibson affirmed.