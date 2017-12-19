The RBC Royal Bank team recently made a financial donation and provided care packages to help patients at The Cancer Society of The Bahamas.

Ericka Johnson, member of the RBC Northern Caribbean Risk team, shared that they were inspired to share the joy of Christmas because of those who are in need.

“Every year our department selects an organization that we would like to donate to instead of exchanging gifts among ourselves. Recently we have been learning of many who have cancer and others being affected by it. All of us know someone who has cancer, or may have died as a result so we wanted to assist those living with this disease,” she said.

Five team members went to the Cancer Caring Centre, presented a check and RBC gift items. They also received a tour of the facility.

Tammy Sands, Administrator, The Cancer Society expressed gratitude to the RBC employees. “We appreciate you thinking of others, particularly this society, and we are honored to be the recipient of the gift exchange. Thank you also for the care packages presented to our patients. They were delighted and grateful for this act of kindness shown to them,” added Sands.

The Centre is a non-profit organization and is run solely on donations. “Our donation will assist with the day to day maintenance of the facility and also the transportation of the patients residing there,” explained Ericka.

The Cancer Caring Center also offers free accommodations to patients from the Family Islands in The Bahamas receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

RBC believes that sharing and caring should occur throughout the year. This team also recently assisted with painting and cleaning the new Deli and Juice Bar at The Bahamas Down Syndrome Association, which will be managed by adults living with Down Syndrome.

“It was an honor to assist our team with the donation to the Cancer Society of the Bahamas, and our visit to the Care Center was heartwarming. The team at the Society is doing a great job at raising awareness of the many forms of cancer, and assisting persons who have been affected by this disease.” said Tiffany Percentie, RBC Assistant Risk Manager.

Percentie revealed that she lost a family member to cancer:“I understand how challenging the fight against cancer is! I encourage all to learn more about cancer, be consistent with preventative care, and support the Cancer Society of the Bahamas or any other non-profit organization as we raise awareness and seek avenues to eliminate cancer for good.”