A 17-year-old was among a trio sent to jail yesterday following their alleged involvement in a recent homicide.

The trio appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt to face numerous charges including murder, armed robbery and in the juvenile’s case accessory.

It is alleged that the young man – knowing 18 year olds Keith Barr and Toriano Cummings to be parties to an offense – assisted them for the purpose of enabling them to avoid the law. This in connection with them unlawfully causing the death of Louines Naissance on December 10th of this year.

The juvenile was subsequently remanded to the Bahamas Department of corrections until February 22nd, 2018.

Barr and Cummings are scheduled to return to court on the same date facing one count of murder and two counts of armed robbery.

It is alleged that on the day in question, the pair – armed with a handgun – allegedly robbed Canes Fleurescar of $126 and Saintmat Joseph of a $100 Samsung phone along with $200 cash.

The men were not required to enter a plea and we’re remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections.