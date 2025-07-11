By Tynia Brown

Journal Staff Writer

On July 10, 1973, more than 50,000 Bahamians stood shoulder to shoulder at Clifford Park, watching with pride as the black, gold, and aquamarine flag of an independent Bahamas was hoisted for the first time.

The black triangle represents the strength and resilience of the Bahamian people, the gold symbolizes the sun and the nation’s wealth, and the aquamarine reflects the surrounding seas that has sustained the islands for centuries. As the national anthem rang out across the grounds on that day 52 years ago, it marked the beginning of a new era, one of self-governance, hope, and national identity.

Fast forward to July 10, 2025, and the spirit of patriotism is as alive as ever in the hearts of Bahamians. This year’s celebrations, commemorating 52 years of Independence, unfolded under the fitting theme “Together We Rise.” And while the weather may have forced a shift in venue, it did not dampen the significance of the occasion or its purpose.

Due to inclement weather, the annual Ecumenical Service, traditionally held at Clifford Park, was moved indoors to the sanctuary of Bahamas Harvest Church and the cultural show was postponed. The location change, however, only strengthened the feeling of unity and sacred purpose. Pastors, bishops, and leaders from various denominations filled the church, leading the nation in prayer and praise, and calling the people to a renewed sense of spiritual and national commitment. In attendance were the Minister of Youth Sports and Culture Hon. Mario Bowleg; Minister of Health Hon. Michael Darville; Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles; Opposition Leader Hon. Michael Pintard, among others.

Among the most stirring voices was that of Bishop Delton Fernander, President of the Bahamas Christian Council. In his powerful address, Bishop Fernander reminded the nation that just as the Hebrew boys in Daniel Chapter three walked through fire without being consumed, the Bahamian people, too, have endured trials and emerged stronger. “Our God, whom we serve, can deliver us,” he declared, “but even if He doesn’t, we will not bow.”

He spoke directly to the heart of the “Together We Rise” theme, urging Bahamians to let go of self-interest and come together once more as a village, as one people. “What happened to being our brother’s and sister’s keepers?” he asked. “We’ve become so consumed with me, myself, and I that we’ve forgotten we are in this together.” Bishop Fernander reminded the nation that it was unity, not privilege or power, that won independence. “It wasn’t one man, one woman. It was a people united in purpose. That is the spirit we must reclaim,” he said.

Bishop Fernander reflected on the founding moments of the nation, when ordinary citizens rose to extraordinary courage and vision to claim sovereignty. Today, he said, the challenges are different, but the prescription is the same: togetherness, purpose, and faith. “If you want to go fast, go alone. But if you want to go far, go together,” he said, referencing the African proverb. “Together we can rise, not just in song, not just in celebration, but in action, in justice, in love, and in truth.”

Bishop Fernander reminded the nation that God has not brought The Bahamas this far to leave it and that no matter the storms, literal or symbolic, the nation can and must continue to rise.

As the rest of the day’s festivities unfolded across the islands, from parades to flag-raising ceremonies, to fireworks displays, the words spoken in that service remained the anchor of the celebration. Fifty-two years after independence, The Bahamas continues to chart its course, carried by the strength of its people, the power of faith, and a collective commitment to rise together.

That spirit of unity, progress, and national pride was echoed in a stirring Independence Day message from Prime Minister Philip Davis. “Bahamians, we are a people born from struggle but built for strength,” he said. “Fifty-two years ago, a brave generation fought so that we would finally be the authors of our own story. We have been writing new chapters ever since.” With a tone both reflective and aspirational, Davis highlighted the strides Bahamians have made from scientific achievements to athletic triumphs, from business innovation to classroom brilliance. “Not bad for a small country,” he added. “Small in population, but large in spirit – outnumbered, but never outmatched.”

Prime Minister Davis called on the nation to remember that strength lies in solidarity. “We know that when we come together, when we lift each other up, there’s no storm, no setback, no system that can hold us back,” he said. “This Independence, I hope you feel that 242 pride, the kind that wells up in your chest when you see our flag rise. The kind that makes you work and fight harder, not just for yourself or your children, but for all of our children.” His message was clear: while the battles of 1973 were for freedom and sovereignty, the battles of today are for equity, opportunity, justice, and dignity for every Bahamian, across every island.