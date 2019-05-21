With just 17 days left until the annual Labour Day parade, there has been no official word on any changes that will be made to the parade following the Labour Day tragedy last year where four lost their lives.

According to Labour Minister Dion Foulkes, the parade is completely in the hands of the trade union congress and is confident that they will advise him on the changes soon.

“I think that they have given serious consideration to it. I anticipate, in sufficient time for parade, that they will advise,” he said.

At the parade last year a runaway truck hit participants in the area of East and Shirley Streets killing four and injuring 20.

The victims- Dianne Elizabeth Ferguson, 55; Kathleen Augusta Fernander, 51; Tabitha Charlene Haye, 41 and Tami Patrice Gibson, 48.

At that time Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis described the incident as a tragedy.

In September 22 year old Travis Sawyer was charged before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain with four counts of manslaughter by negligence.

Last month Trade Union Congress General Secretary Tyrone ‘Rock’ Morris told reporters that no major changes was made to the upcoming parade.

Following his comments , Minister Foulkes said he would intervene on the matter and advice trade unionist to make the needed changes.

The National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas will announce the parade in a press conference today.

