Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis last evening noted the need for continued efforts to upgrade the capital’s road network for a modern, smart urban center.

In his third national address, Dr. Minnis also noted that this matter needs to be addressed with the least amount of interruption for drivers and businesses.

With this in mind, he announced that the design phase for the widening of Gladstone Road corridor from two lanes to four lanes is about to begin along with quite a number of improvements.

He said, “the improvement to this corridor will increase the north- south road network capacity, which will result in the reduction of delays along this congested corridor during heavy peak traffic hours.

“The government will be seeking proposals from local consultants for the design and supervision of Tonique Williams-Darling Highway, between Bethel Avenue and John F. Kennedy Drive. The four lane highway will continue between Bethel Avenue and JFK Drive,and Baillou Hill Road between Solider Road and Cowpen Road.”, he added.

The Prime Minister added that the government plans to improve the section of road between Soldier Road and Carmichael Road by increasing the number of south-bound lanes and by widening the section of Baillou Hill road to Cowpen Road from two lanes to four lanes.

Dr. Minnis said, “We will continue with increasing the north-south road network capacity by extending the existing Milo Butler Highway southwards from Carmichael Road to Cowpen Road.

“The proposed project will comprise a four lane dual carriage way together with roundabout junctions, street lighting, drainage, sidewalks, traffic signs, road markings, and landscaping.”, he added.

A design for the improvement of Coconut Grove between Baillou Hill Road and East Street is also underway, according to the Prime Minister.

Additionally, the development of new junction improvements are also set to begin with the installation of new traffic signals and road widening at Commonwealth Boulevard and Prince Charles Drive along with Arawak Cay and West Bay Street.

There is also improvements slated for the injunction of West Bay Street and Blake Road where a new roundabout is expected to develop.

Dr. Minnis added that the resurfacing and rehabilitation for Village Road is also underway from Village Lane to Shirley Street, and a number of sidewalks have also been installed throughout various communities in New Providence.

This, he said, is a part of the government’s initiative to heighten pedestrian safety.

The Prime Minister said, the government is planning the establishment of a Traffic Management Center in order to monitor all signals remotely in an effort to improve response times to any technical issues which require attention.”

This traffic management center will also observe changes in the traffic flow pattern and/ or volumes, adjust signal timings, to optimize the performance of a junction or signalize the corridor, and collect daily traffic data.

